(KMAland) -- Wins for Lansman, Clay, Chmelka, Millslagle, Winemiller in track and a big ti me on the diamond for Cunard, Huisman, Scholl and Straight on Friday in former KMAlanders.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Jess Lansman (LSU/Harlan) helped LSU advance in the CCSA Tournament with a pair of wins against Missouri State and TCU.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Gage Clay (Iowa State/AHSTW) was a member of the winning sprint medley relay for the Cyclones at the Drake Relays.
Caleb Chmelka (Grand View/Tri-Center) nabbed a win of his own at the Grand View Viking Classic in the 5000 race walk. Michael Millslagle (Graceland/Lamoni) also won his event, taking the high jump at the Viking Classic.
SOFTBALL: Kenzie Cunard (Dordt/Logan-Magnolia) had a big three-hit day for Dordt while Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) was terrific in the circle with nine trikes outs in 10 innings. Rylee Scholl (St. Mary/Falls City) and Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) added two hits each at the plate.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Aly Anderson (St. Mary/Treynor) is in 12th place at the GPAC Championships after shooting a 76 on Friday.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Sara Winemiller (Graceland/Mount Ayr) was a big winner for the Yellowjackets at the Viking Classic. Winemiller won the shot put.
Darby Thomas (Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln) was strong with a third place finish in the long jump and a fifth place finish in the 100 hurdles at Illinois.
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/2, BB
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
-Jess Lansman, LSU/Harlan: Won vs. Missouri State & TCU to advance in CCSA Tournament
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT DRAKE RELAYS)
-Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 4x800/2nd leg (4th, 7:50.89)
-Henry Arnold, Doane/Sacred Heart: Long jump (9th, 21-11)
-Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: Sprint medley/1st leg (1st, 3:22.06)
-Preston Davis, Wayne State/West Harrison: Javelin throw (9th, 160-5)
-Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney: 1500 meters (11th, 3:57.38)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT GRAND VIEW)
-Caleb Chmelka, Grand View/Tri-Center: 5000 race walk (1st, 24:48.07)
-Jaxson Eden, Grand View/Atlantic: 800 meters (7th, 2:01.06)
-Jon Franke, Grand View/Tri-Center: 800 meters (27th, 2:21.42); 5000 race walk (2nd, 25:34.03)
-Michael Millslagle, Grand View/Lamoni: 4x400/3rd leg (3rd, 3:44.54); High jump (1st, 2.05m)
-Nick Patience, Graceland/Lamoni: 200 meters (22nd, 24.76); 4x400/4th Leg (3rd, 3:44.54)
-Conner Seymour, Graceland/Lamanoi: 4x400/1st leg (3rd, 3:44.54)
-Jasper Stottlemyer, William Penn/Abraham Lincoln: Shot put (6th, 46-03.25); Hammer throw (5th, 144-07)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT ILLINOIS)
-Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 110 hurdles (5th, 13.98)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT KIP JANVRIN INVITE)
-Josh Baudler, SWCC/Nodaway Valley: 800 meters (34th, 2:07.97); 3000 meters (8th, 10:04.41)
-Shane Breheny, Simpson/Nodaway Valley: 5000 meters (41st, 15:40.81)
-Levi Detrick, SWCC/Shenandoah: 1500 meters (48th, 5:18.86)
-Jacob French, SWCC/Bedford: 200 meters (38th, 24.59)
-Trevor Glockel, Central/East Mills: Discus throw (27th, 27.82m); Shot put (19th, 10.61m)
-Adam Gruhn, Iowa Central/IKM-Manning: 400 meters (22nd, 51.99)
-Colby Harris, SWCC/Nodaway Valley: 400 meters (33rd, 55.11); 400 hurdles (13th, 1:01.90); 4x4/3rd leg (4th, 3:46.42)
-Jacob Keay, Wartburg/Treynor: 5000 meters (74th, 17:19.45)
-Connor Koppa, SWCC/Red Oak: 800 meters (38th, 2:13.09); 1500 meters (45th, 4:42.26); 4x4/4th leg (4th, 3:46.42)
-Connor Lancial, Wartburg/Lewis Central: 5000 meters (53rd, 15:57.67)
-Anthony Marks, SWCC/Central Decatur: 100 meters (19th, 11.74); 200 meters (37th, 24.42)
-Nick Mather, SWCC/Shenandoah: 1500 meters (43rd, 4:40.32); 5000 meters (77th, 17:42.79)
-Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 400 meters (8th, 50.31)
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 3/6, 2B, R
-Sydni Haugaard, Plattsmouth/Bellevue: 1/2, RBI, R, BB
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 10 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3
-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 2/6, RBI, R
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 2/7, RBI, 2 R; 8 IP, 10 ER, 4 K, 6 BB
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Aly Anderson, College of St. Mary/Treynor: 91-93-76 at GPAC Championships (12th)
-Alyssa Ginther, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: 95-90-88–273 at MIAA Championships (T-48th)
-Abbie Miller, Briar Cliff/Boyer Valley: Shot R3 78 at GPAC Championships
-Christine Rost, Doane/Sidney: Shot R3 111 at GPAC Championships
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT DRAKE RELAYS)
-Linnaea Konfrst, Nebraska Wesleyan/Glenwood: Discus throw (5th, 147-8)
-Ellie Mendlik, Drake/Denison-Schleswig: Sprint medley/1st leg (7th, 4:12.19)
-Ryann Portch, Hawkeye CC/AHSTW: 1500 meters (9th, 4:52.15)
-Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Shot put (9th, 47-10.75)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT GRAND VIEW)
-Chloe Gregory, Grand View/Treynor: 400 hurdles (4th, 1:09.76)
-Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 100 meters (11th, 14.49), 200 meters (22nd, 30.15)
-Sara Winemiller, Graceland/Mount Ayr: Shot put (1st, 42-08), Discus throw (11th, 100-11)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT ILLINOIS)
-Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: Long jump (3rd, 20-02.25); 100 hurdles (5th, 13.90)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT KIP JANVRIN INVITE)
-Abby Alberti, Central/Harlan: 800 meters (29th, 2:37.07); 1500 meters (35th, 5:21.71)
-Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: 100 meters (18th, 13.32); 100 hurdles (6th, 15.42); 200 meters (31st, 28.06); Long jump (9th, 5.00m)
-Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 200 meters (34th, 28.82); 400 meters (11th, 1:04.13)
-Vanessa Gunderson, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig: 400 hurdles (4th, 1:07.35)
-Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 100 meters (5th, 12.25); 200 meters (6th, 25.51)
-Ashley Riley, Creighton/Platte Valley: 5000 meters (23rd, 18:47.73)
-Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Discus throw (18th, 31.90m); Hammer throw (15th, 38.65m); Shot put (12th, 11.02m)
-Joanna Topham, Omaha/Griswold: 5000 meters (15th, 18:29.26)
-Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: Discus throw (16th, 32.75m); Javelin throw (7th, 31.53m)
-Selena Valenzuela, Iowa Central/Bedford: 100 meters (21st, 13.73)