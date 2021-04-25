(KMAland) -- A win for Topham, a walk-off home run for Daley, a perfect day at the plate for Straight and Bessey and Sanders help their teams advance in the football postseason among former KMAlanders on Saturday.
View the highlights below:
BASEBALL: Brett Daley (Pitt State/Treynor) had a big performance, smashing a walk-off home run for Pitt State, scoring three runs, taking a walk and stealing a base.
Daulton Wilcoxen (Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln) also showed out with a double and home run among three hits while driving in five.
FOOTBALL: Drew Bessey (Morningside/Palmyra) had another strong performance in a playoff game for the Mustangs, finishing with eight tackles.
Caleb Sanders (South Dakota State/Glenwood) helped the Jackrabbits advance in the FCS playoffs and had three tackles with one tackle for loss.
SOFTBALL: Kylan Straight (Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia) was a perfect 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Ellie Mendlik (Drake/Denison-Schleswig) led off the winning 4x400 meter relay at the Drake Relays while Josey Starner (South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson) finished fourth in the javelin throw.
Rebekah Topham (Wichita State/Griswold) was a winner in the 3000 meter steeplechase at the John McDonnell Invitational.
Check out the full rundown below:
BASEBALL
-Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/1, RBI
-Bret Barnett, South Dakota State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 3 IP, 1 ER, 2 K
-Reece Blay, Morningside/Lewis Central: 0/2, R
-Brett Daley, Pitt State/Treynor: 2/5, HR, RBI, 3 R, BB, SB
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 0/6
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0/1, R
-Tyler Jacobsen, Benedictine Mesa/Exira-EHK: 5 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 8 ER
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 0/3
-Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 2 IP, 1 ER, 2 K
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 1 IP, 1 K, 1 ER
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 3/7, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, R
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
-Jess Lansman, LSU/Harlan: Lost No. 4 doubles vs. Florida State
FOOTBALL
-Bryant Barrier, Iowa Central/Tri-Center: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
-Drew Bessey, Morningside/Palmyra: 8 tackles, 0.5 TFL
-Colton Irlbeck, Morningside/Kuemper: 1 punt, 41 yards
-Seth Maitlen, Morningside/Creston: 2 tackles
-Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State/Glenwood: 3 tackles, 1 TFL
-Josh Simmons, Iowa Western/Lewis Central: 1 reception, 10 yards
-Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State/Maryville: Played in win
MEN’S TRACK (AT DRAKE RELAYS)
-Hunter Arends, SWCC/Mount Ayr: 4x400/3rd leg (26th, 3:25.43)
-Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: 4x400/1st leg (7th, 3:11.81)
-Chase Hiser, Grand View/Shenandoah: 400 hurdles (14th, 56.03)
-Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney: 4x400/3rd (22nd, 3:22.46)
-Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 4x400/4th leg (16th, 3:19.83)
-David Thompson, Iowa State/Griswold: 800 meters (11th, 1:53.49)
-Rudy Vrtiska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City: 400 hurdles (11th, 55.41)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 1/6, BB
-Payton Beckmann, Peru State/Syracuse: 0/3
-Kamryn Buntrock, Iowa Lakes/Red Oak: 0/3
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 1/7, 2B, 2 RBI, R
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macskburg: 1/7, BB
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/2
-Sydni Haugaard, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 0/2
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 0/1
-Kendall Reed, St. Mary/Fremont-Mills: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 2 K
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/2, BB
-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 0/5
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 1/3, 2B, RBI, BB
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 1/7, R; 3.2 IP, 2 K, ER
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 5/5, 2 2B, 3B, RBI, 3 R, SF
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Aly Anderson, St. Mary/Treynor: Finished 12th at GPAC Championships (340)
-Quinn Eslinger, DMACC/East Union: R1 89 at NJCAA Region 11 Championships (T-14th)
-Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper: R1 84 at NJCAA Region 11 Championships (T-5th)
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Donni Kinghorn, Simpson/Shenandoah: Lost No. 5 singles (6-3, 6-2); Lost No. 2 doubles (8-1)
WOMEN’S TRACK (AT DRAKE RELAYS)
-Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: Distance medley/2nd leg (4th, 12:24.25)
-Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 4x400/2nd leg (18th, 4:08.56)
-Ellie Mendlik, Drake/Denison-Schleswig: 4x400/1st leg (1st, 3:45.30)
-Ryann Portch, Hawkeye/AHSTW: 800 meters (22nd, 2:28.90)
-Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Javelin throw (4th 153-07)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT JOHN MCDONNELL INVITATIONAL
-Rebekah Topham, Wichita State/Griswold: 3000 steeplechase (1st, 9:58.39)