(KMAland) -- Ben Berg homered again, Easton Dermody pitched well, Katie Schweers advanced to NJCAA Nationals & Kyndal Kells posted another shutout among former KMAlanders on Sunday
The highlights:
BASEBALL: Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) posted another home run among four hits, drove in two and scored once to lead former KMAlanders on the diamond.
Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) had a three-hit two-RBI day, Easton Dermody (Iowa Central/Lewis Central) threw all seven innings and allowed zero earned runs while striking out four in another strong outing and Cade Van Ness (DMACC/Glenwood) pitched well with just three runs allowed in six innings of work against Iowa Western.
SOFTBALL: Hailey Chew (SWCC/Murray) singled, doubled and drove in a run while Bre Klein (Truman State/Murray) had a home run, walked three times and drove in a run for Truman State.
Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) had a strong day in the circle with five innings of one-run ball, striking out five and walking three.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Katie Schweers (Iowa Western/Kuemper Catholic) placed third at the NJCAA Region XI Championships and advanced to NJCAA Nationals.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Kyndal Kells (Loras/Red Oak) had her fifth shutout of the season for Loras, posting the clean sheet and one save.
View the full rundown below.
BASEBALL
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper Catholic: 4/8, HR, 2 RBI, R
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper Catholic: Pinch ran
-Brett Daley, Pittsburg State/Treynor: 1/3, 3B, RBI, R, HBP
-Easton Dermody, Iowa Central/Lewis Central: 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: Pinch ran
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 3/6, 2 RBI
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: Pinch ran
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1/5, RBI, R
-Cade Van Ness, DMACC/Glenwood: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 K
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 0/9
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
-Jess Lansman, LSU/Harlan: Won vs. TCU, lost to Florida State at CCSA Beach Championship
MEN’S TENNIS
-Tanner Finken, Central College/Kuemper Catholic: Won No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-3); Won No. 3 doubles (8-5)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 0/4, 2 BB, R
-Hailey Chew, SWCC/Murray: 2/5, 2B, RBI, R
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/1, R
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 5 IP, 5 K, 3 BB, 1 ER
-Bre Klein, Truman State/Murray: 2/5, HR, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 1/6, 2B, R
-Kaitlyn Schad, SWCC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 1/4, 3 RBI, R
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia — 0/5, RB, BB
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Quinn Eslinger, DMACC/East Union: R2 102–191 total at Region XI Championships (16th)
-Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper Catholic: R2 76—160 total at Region XI Championships (3rd — Qualified for NJCAA Nationals)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Kyndal Kells, Loras/Red Oak: 0 GA, 1 save in 90 minutes