(KMAland) -- Connor Lange had a big day at the plate, Ben Renaud is tied for first after two rounds at the HAAC championships and Daryn Nowlin and Riley Verwers had strong days among former KMAlanders on Monday.
BASEBALL: Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley) had a huge day for the Chargers, finishing with a double and a home run among three hits with six RBI.
Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) also put together a strong showing at the plate with three hits and an RBI.
MEN’S GOLF: Ben Renaud (Grand View/Atlantic) is tied for first following two rounds at the Heart of America Athletic Conference championships. Renaud shot a 71 in round two after a 79 in the opening round for a 150 total.
SOFTBALL: Daryn Nowlin (Graceland/Lamoni) and Riley Verwers (Graceland/Martensdsale-St. Marys) combined on five hits, three RBI and five runs scored. Nowlin doubled among three hits, scored three times, stole three bags and drove in a run. Verwers homered, drove in two and scored twice.
Check out much more from the former KMAlanders in action on Monday below.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 3/5, RBI, R
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/6
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: R
-Reece Blay, Morningside/Lewis Central: 0/1, 2 R
-Quinton Holman, Morningside/Nebraska City: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 BB
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 3/5, 2B, HR, 6 RBI, 3 R
MEN’S GOLF
-Ryan Feauto, Dordt/Kuemper: R3 80–237 at GPAC Championships (23rd)
-Jordan Lester, Graceland/Lamoni 87-81–168 at HAAC Championships (T-34th)
-Ben Renaud, Grand View/Atlantic: 79-71–150 at HAAC Championships (T-1st)
-Jared Tigges, St. Ambrose/Kuemper: R1 85 at CCAC Championships (T-32nd)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 0/6, R
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 3/6, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 3 SB
-Riley Verwers, Graceland/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2/4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Sierra Marshall, Graceland/Woodbine: 107-97–204 at HAAC Championships (T-34th)
-Kristin Schaff, Grand View/Central Decatur: 105-99–204 at HAAC Championships (T-34th)
-Gretchen Tharp, Peru State/Rock Port: 117-108–225 at HAAC Championships (46th)