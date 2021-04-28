(KMAland) -- Big days for Bedell, Harrison, Wilcoxen in baseball, Renaud in golf, Gross, Huisman, Miller, Straight, Cunard & Scholl in softball, Athen, Keefer & Bair in volleyball & Hartley in tennis.
The highlights from Tuesday below:
BASEBALL: A trio of former KMAlanders had three hits each. Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) was 3-for-6 with two stolen bases, a walk and an RBI, Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) drove in two on three hits, walked once and scored twice and Daulton Wilcoxen (Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln) doubled, singled twice, drove in two, scored four times and walked once.
MEN’S GOLF: Ben Renaud (Grand View/Atlantic) took a fourth-place finish in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championships, putting up a three-round total of 228.
SOFTBALL: Peyton Gross (Buena Vista/IKM-Manning), Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor), Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central) and Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) all had strong performances on the mound.
Gross went nine innings without allowing an earned run, striking out four and scattering four hits. Huisman went six innings, struck out eight and allowed four runs on six hits. Miller pitched seven frames, struck out five and gave up just three hits and zero earned runs. And Straight threw nine innings, struck out five and gave up four earned runs.
Kenzie Cunard (Dordt/Logan-Magnolia) had another big game at the plate with a double and home run among three hits, drove in two and scored three times. Rylee Scholl (St. Mary/Falls City) had a double among two hits and drove in two.
VOLLEYBALL: Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) and Taylan Keefer (Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln) were among the four former KMAlanders with Bellevue that had their season come to a finish. Athen had 17 kills, 27 digs, five assists and four blocks in two matches with Park and Dordt. Keefer finished with 46 digs and five assists.
Meanwhile, Lauren Bair (Grand View/Clarinda) lifted her team to a victory in the NAIA National Tournament, finishing with 11 kills, four blocks and three digs.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Maddie Hartley (Central/Clarinda) helped her team to a win in the American Rivers Conference Tournament, winning at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Donni Kinghorn (Simpson/Shenandoah) and Isabel Schwabe (Loras/Kuemper) both were ahead and on their way to a win when their respective duals finished. Kinghorn did help her No. 2 doubles team to a victory.
View the full rundown from former KMAlanders on Tuesday below.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 3/6, RBI, 2 SB, BB
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 3/7, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 3/6, 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R, BB
MEN’S GOLF
-Ryan Feauto, Dordt/Kuemper: Finished 18th in GPAC Championships (77-80-80-77—314)
-Jordan Lester, Graceland/Lamoni: Finished T-45th in HAAC Championships (87-81-90–258)
-Ben Renaud, Grand View/Atlantic: Finished 4th in HAAC Championships (79-71-78–228)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 0/3, R, RBI, BB
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 3/6, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB
-Kalyn Damgaard, Missouri Western/Abraham Lincoln: 0/4, R, BB
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 1/2
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 9 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 6 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 8 K, 4 BB
-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: 0/1
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 1/2, R
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 0/4, 3 BB; 7 IP, 5 K, 1 BB, 0 ER, 3 HA
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 1/6, 3 RBI, R, SB
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3
-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 2/6, 2B, 2 RBI
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 9 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 5 K, 7 BB; 1/6, RBI, R
-Kaley Verwers, Graceland/Martensdale-St. Marys: R
VOLLEYBALL
-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 6 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks, 1 assist vs. Park; 11 kills, 16 digs, 4 assists, 2 blocks vs. Dordt
-Lauren Bair, Grand View/Clarinda: 11 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs
-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 2 kills, 1 block vs. Park; 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs vs. Dordt
-Brooklyn Hundt, Bellevue/Tri-Center: 6 digs, 1 assist vs. Park; 7 digs, 1 kills vs. Dordt
-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 17 digs, 3 assists vs. Park; 29 digs, 2 assists vs. Dordt
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Sierra Marshall, Graceland/Woodbine: Finished T-35th at HAAC Championships (107-97-97–301)
-Kristin Schaff, Grand View/Central Decatur: Finished T-32nd at HAAC Championships (105-99-92—296)
-Gretchen Tharp, Peru State/Rock Port: Finished 51st at HAAC Championships (117-108-124—349)
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: Won No. 4 singles (6-2, 6-3); Won No. 2 doubles (8-6)
-Donni Kinghorn, Simpson/Shenandoah: Played No. 5 singles (6-2, 5-2 UF); Won No. 2 doubles (8-6)
-Isabel Schwabe, Loras/Kuemper: Played No. 2 singles (6-3, 4-3 UF); Lost No. 3 doubles (8-5)