Kenzie Cunard
(KMAland) -- Kaleb Harrison and Kenzie Cunard had strong days on the diamond, and Lauren Bair helped lead Grand View into the national quarterfinals on Wednesday in former KMAlanders action.

The highlights: 

BASEBALL: Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) had another two-hit day for DMACC, adding a run and a walk in a doubleheader.

SOFTBALL: Kenzie Cunard (Dordt/Logan-Magnolia) posted two more hits and drove in two runs for Dordt.

VOLLEYBALL: Lauren Bair (Grand View/Clarinda) helped lift her team into the NAIA quarterfinals, finishing with 10 kills, two digs, a block and an assist.

View the full rundown of former KMAlanders from Wednesday below.

BASEBALL 

-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 1/5, BB

-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 2/5, R, BB

-Tyler Rardin, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R

SOFTBALL 

-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 2/6, 2 RBI, R

-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 0/3, R

-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: 1/1

-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 0/2

-Kendall Reed, St. Mary/Fremont-Mills: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 0/0

-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 0/3; 3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB

VOLLEYBALL  

-Lauren Bair, Grand View/Clarinda: 10 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 1 assist

-Samantha Christiansen, Midland/Abraham Lincoln: 3 sets played

