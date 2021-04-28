(KMAland) -- Kaleb Harrison and Kenzie Cunard had strong days on the diamond, and Lauren Bair helped lead Grand View into the national quarterfinals on Wednesday in former KMAlanders action.
The highlights:
BASEBALL: Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) had another two-hit day for DMACC, adding a run and a walk in a doubleheader.
SOFTBALL: Kenzie Cunard (Dordt/Logan-Magnolia) posted two more hits and drove in two runs for Dordt.
VOLLEYBALL: Lauren Bair (Grand View/Clarinda) helped lift her team into the NAIA quarterfinals, finishing with 10 kills, two digs, a block and an assist.
View the full rundown of former KMAlanders from Wednesday below.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 1/5, BB
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 2/5, R, BB
-Tyler Rardin, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 2/6, 2 RBI, R
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 0/3, R
-Logan Joens, St. Mary/Underwood: 1/1
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 0/2
-Kendall Reed, St. Mary/Fremont-Mills: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 0/0
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 0/3; 3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB
VOLLEYBALL
-Lauren Bair, Grand View/Clarinda: 10 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 1 assist
-Samantha Christiansen, Midland/Abraham Lincoln: 3 sets played