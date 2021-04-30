(KMAland) -- Ryan Ruzek is in the top 10 after day one at the ARC Championships while Lauren Bair had a solid performance in a national quarterfinal.
MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Ruzek (Buena Vista/Shenandoah) shot a 155 over 36 holes at the American Rivers Conference Championship. The former Shenandoah standout is tied for 10th after the opening day of play.
VOLLEYBALL: Lauren Bair (Clarinda/Grand View) had 14 kills and one block for Grand View, as they dropped out of the NAIA Tournament.
The full former KMAlander rundown below:
MEN’S GOLF
-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: 96-91—187 at ARC Championships (44th)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: 77-78—155 at ARC Championships (T-10th)
MEN’S TENNIS
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 5 singles (6-2, 6-1); Lost No. 3 doubles (8-3)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Beckmann, Peru State/Syracuse: 0/4
-Rilee Filip, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 0/0, BB, R
-Sydney McCorkle, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 0/2, RBI
VOLLEYBALL
-Lauren Bair, Clarinda/Grand View: 14 kills, 1 block
-Sam Christiansen, Midland/Abraham Lincoln: 3 sets played