(KMAland) -- Ryan Ruzek is in the top 10 after day one at the ARC Championships while Lauren Bair had a solid performance in a national quarterfinal.

MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Ruzek (Buena Vista/Shenandoah) shot a 155 over 36 holes at the American Rivers Conference Championship. The former Shenandoah standout is tied for 10th after the opening day of play.

VOLLEYBALL: Lauren Bair (Clarinda/Grand View) had 14 kills and one block for Grand View, as they dropped out of the NAIA Tournament. 

The full former KMAlander rundown below:

MEN’S GOLF 

-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: 96-91—187 at ARC Championships (44th)

MEN’S TENNIS 

-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 5 singles (6-2, 6-1); Lost No. 3 doubles (8-3)

SOFTBALL 

-Payton Beckmann, Peru State/Syracuse: 0/4

-Rilee Filip, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 0/0, BB, R

-Sydney McCorkle, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 0/2, RBI

VOLLEYBALL 

-Sam Christiansen, Midland/Abraham Lincoln: 3 sets played

