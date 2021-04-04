(KMAland) -- Baseball, football, basketball, golf, track, soccer, softball, volleyball and more from former KMAlanders on Saturday.
Check out the highlights below.
BASEBALL: Quentin Sefrit (Simpson/Bedford) and Daulton Wilcoxen (Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln) each had three-hit days. All three of Wilcoxen’s hits were of the extra-base hit variety, smashing a pair of doubles and a home run and driving in four.
Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) also had a multi-hit day with a pair knocks, an RBI and a run scored. Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) added a home run, walked once and scored twice.
Brennan Sefrit (Upper Iowa/Bedford) had a scoreless relief outing, throwing 1.1 hitless innings, struck out two and walked just one.
FOOTBALL: Wyatt Schaben (Simpson/Harlan) was one of the top tacklers of the day for the Storm, finishing with nine tackles, including six solos and three assists. Lanny Herzog (Simpson/Abraham Lincoln) also had a strong day on defense with seven tackles, including four solos and three assists.
Matt Glockel (Central/East Mills) made the most of his two tackles on Saturday with both going for a loss.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Noah Rigatuso (NIACC/Lewis Central) had a big breakout with 20 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Feauto (Dordt/Kuemper) finishend second at the TPC Deere Run Invitational, carding a Round 2 73 for a 145 two-day total.
MEN’S TRACK: Gratt Reed (Iowa/Atlantic) had a pair of top seven finishes at the Big Ten Florida Invitational, taking sixth in the 200 (21.46) and seventh in the 110 hurdles (14.27).
Gage Clay (Iowa State/AHSTW) and David Thompson (Iowa State/Griswold) were both strong at the Hayward Premiere in Oregon. Clay was third in the 400 (48.24) while Clay and Thompson both ran for the third-place 4x400 (3:13.16).
Wimach Gilo (Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson) added a sixth-place finish in the 5000 meters (15:23.03).
SOFTBALL: Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) pitched another gem, throwing a complete game three-hit shutout with three strikeouts to move to 3-3 on the season. Peyton Gross (Buena Vista/IKM-Manning) also grabbed a win, allowing just one earned run in a win for the Beavers.
At the plate, multiple former area athletes finished with multi-hit games. Payton Adwell (Graceland/Worth County), Kaela Eslinger (Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg), Breianna Klein (Truman State/Murray), Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central), Daryn Nowlin (Graceland/Lamoni) and Morgan Schaben (Central/Harlan) all had two hits apiece. Eslinger, Miller, Schaben and Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) all hit home runs on the day.
VOLLEYBALL: Aimee Adams (South Dakota/Kuemper) helped her team qualify for the NCAA Tournament with a five-set win in the Summit League Tournament championship. The former Knights state champion had 11 digs, six kills and four blocks.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Kyndal Kells (Red Oak/Loras) nabbed another clean sheet for the Duhawks in a shutout win.
WOMEN’S TRACK: It was a big day for Josey Starner (South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson) at the USD Early Bird. The former TJ star was the winner of the javelin throw (148-06) and finished as the runner-up in the shot put (47-03.50).
Caitlyn Jones (Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson) also had a huge day at her home Maverick Invitational. Jones placed third in the long jump (18-03.75), fourth in the 100 (12.46) and sixth in the 20 (26.33).
Check out all of those and many other performances below.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 2/6, RBI, R (2 games)
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/6, BB (2 games)
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/2
-Trayven Boellstorff, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/0, BB, R, SB
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1/7, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB (2 games)
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1/3, 2B, HBP (2 games)
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan; 0/4
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
-Quentin Sefrit, Simpson/Bedford: 3/8, R (2 games)
-Rease Snyder, Morningside/Kuemper: 0/1
-Cade Van Ness, DMACC/Glenwood: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 3/9, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R (2 games)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
-Jess Schaben, LSU/Harlan: Lost vs. UCLA twice (21-14, 21-12 & 21-18, 21-14)
FOOTBALL
-Noah Bruckner, Simpson/Atlantic: 19 carries, 33 yards; 1 reception, 7 yards; 1 tackle
-Matt Glockel, Central/East Mills: 2 tackles, 2 TFL
-Colton Hauschild, Central/Fremont-Mills: 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist)
-Lanny Herzog, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: 7 tackles (4 solos, 3 assists)
-Wyatt Schaben, Simpson/Harlan: 9 tackles (6 solos, 3 assists)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 7 points, 3 rebounds
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
MEN’S GOLF
-Ryan Feauto, Dordt/Kuemper: R2 73-145 at TPC Deere Run Invitational (2nd)
-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: R2 89 at Wartburg Invitational (79th)
-Jordan Lester, Graceland/Lamoni: R2 79-155 at TPC Deere Run Invitational (T-21st)
-Jake Olsen, Northwestern/Atlantic R2 78-158 at TPC Deere Run Invitational (T-35th)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: R2 78-156 at Wartburg Invitational (T-28th)
-Jared Tigges, St. Ambrose/Kuemper: R2 82-157 at TPC Deere Run Invitational (T-30th)
MEN’S SOCCER
-Thomas Distefano, Nebraska Weselyan/Maryville: 1 SH
-Cole Drummond, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 1 SH, 1 SOG
-Gabe Madsen, Buena Vista/AHSTW: Sub in loss
-Luke Mieska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: Started in loss
-Connor Williams, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: Started in loss
MEN’S TENNIS
-Chase Henry, Simpson/Mount Ayr: Lost No. 6 singles (6-0, 6-2); Lost No. 3 doubles (6-0)
MEN’S TRACK AT BIG 10 FLORIDA INVITATIONAL
6. Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 200 Meters (21.46)
7. Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 110 Hurdles (14.27)
MEN’S TRACK AT HAYWARD PREMIERE
3. Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: 400 Meters (48.24)
3. Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: 4x400/1st Leg (3:13.16)
3. David Thompson, Iowa State/Griswold: 4x400/3rd Leg (3:13.16)
8. David Thompson, Iowa State/Griswold: 800 Meters (1:51.24)
MEN’S TRACK AT SOUTHWEST BAPTIST
9. Josh Warner, Northwest Missouri State/Worth County (160-01)
MEN’S TRACK AT USD EARLY BIRD
6. Wimach Gilo, Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson: 5000 Meters (15:23.03)
14. Adam Gruhn, Iowa Central/IKM-Manning: 400 Meters (52.46)
23. Levi Son, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 5000 Meters (17:50.64)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Gracleand/Worth County: 2/6, R (2 games)
-Kamryn Buntrock, Iowa Lakes/Red Oak: 0/3, BB
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 2/7, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R (2 games)
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/1, BB
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 2 K
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 0/2; 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, WP (3-3)
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 0/1
-Breianna Klein, Truman State/Murray: 2/6; 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K (2 games)
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: R
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 2/3, HR, RBI, R
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 2/7, 2B, 3 RBI, SB, SH (2 games)
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3, BB
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 2/3, HR, 2 RBI, R
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 1/3, HR, 2 RBI, R
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 1/6, 2 SH
VOLLEYBALL
-Aimee Adams, South Dakota/Kuemper: 11 digs, 6 kills, 4 blocks
-Sam Christiansen, Midland/Abraham Lincoln: 4 sets played
-Kaitlynn Simon, Midland/Johnson-Brock: 7 digs
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block
-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 4 points, 2 rebounds
-Jayse Koehler, Southeast CC/Johnson-Brock: 3 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 7 points, 2 assist, 1 rebound
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Tobi Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Started in loss
-Hadley Hill, Wartburg/Lewis Central: Started in win
-Rylie Jacobsen, Buena Vista/Treynor: 2 SH, 2 SOG
-Kyndal Kells, Loras/Red Oak: 1 saves, 0 GA
-Suzie McDonald, Nebraska Wesleyan/Lewis Central: 2 SH, 1 SOG
-Brenda Nelson, Buena Vista/Plattsmouth: Started in loss
-Taren Newman, Hastings/Abraham Lincoln: Started in loss
-Clare Plummer, Buena Vista/Abraham Lincoln: Started in loss
-Nikki Schuppan, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Started in loss
WOEN’S TRACK AT BIG TEN FLORIDA INVITATIONAL
6. Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: 4x100/2nd leg (46.23)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT MINNESOTA STATE
3. Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: Long jump (18-03.75)
4. Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 100 meters (12.46)
6. Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 200 Meters (26.33)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT SOUTHWEST BAPTIST
17. Tori Castle, Northwest Missouri State/Treynor: 3000 Meters (11:38.02)
WOMEN’S TRACK AT USD EARLY BIRD
1. Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Javelin Throw (148-06)
2. Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Shot Put (47-03.50)
7. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Hammer Throw (167-09)
7. Vanessa Gunderson, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig: 400 Hurdles (1:07.86)
7. Joanna Topham, Omaha/Griswold: 1500 Meters (4:47.50)
9. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Discus Throw (137-02)
10. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Shot Put (43-07.00)
12. Noel James, Northern Iowa/Treynor: 400 Meters (1:00.14)
12. Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: Javelin Throw (90-11)
14. Melissa Deist, Northern Iowa/Audubon: Hammer Throw (148-07)
14. Joanna Topham, Omaha/Griswold: 800 Meters (2:23.45)
16. Roxy Denton, Omaha/Shenandoah: 100 Hurdles (15.67)
18. Chloe Sabatka, Omaha/Plattsmouth: 800 Meters (2:31.22)
22. Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Discus (110-07)
27. Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: Discus (103-08)
28. Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Shot Put (33-10.75)
30. Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Hammer Throw (116-10)
33. Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: Hammer Throw (109-11)