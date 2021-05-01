(KMAland) -- Tyler Jacobsen won again, Ryan Ruzek is still in the top 10, five former KMAlanders won GPAC titles, another good run for Janette Schraft and more from Friday's former KMAlanders.
BASEBALL: Tyler Jacobsen (Benedictine Mesa/Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) had another strong outing for Benedictine Mesa, throwing seven innings and striking out five while giving up one earned run in the win.
MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Ruzek (Buena Vista/Shenandoah) is tied for 10th following another 18 holes at the ARC Championships. Ruzek has shot 233 through 54 holes.
MEN’S TRACK: Rudy Vrtiska (Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City) won the 400 hurdles in a time of 54.71 at the Central triangular.
Jacob Heitkamp (Doane/Syracuse) won the GPAC championship in the javelin throw in dominant fashion, throwing 187-03.
Zach Ambrose (Morningside/Boyer Valley) ran the second leg for the Mustangs’ third-place 4x800 meter relay team at the GPAC Championships. Henry Arnold (Doane/Sacred Heart) took the GPAC runner-up in the long jump
SOFTBALL: Kalyn Damgaard (Missouri Western/Abraham Lincoln) had a strong showing on Friday, collecting three hits and driving in three runs for MoWest.
Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central) had a pair of hits and threw seven innings while allowing just three earned runs.
WOMEN’S TRACK: Maddie Moran (Nebraska Wesleyan/Johnson County Central) ran the second leg of the champion 4x400 meter relay at the Central triangular.
At the GPAC championships, Jaci Parriott (Doane/Conestoga), Lauren Siefken (Doane/Syracuse) and Jacinda Davis (Doane/Plattsmouth) ran first, second and third for the winning 4x800 meter relay team.
Janette Schraft (Iowa State/Glenwood) also had a solid run, placing fourth the Rock Chalk Classic in the 1500 meter run.
View the full rundown below.
BASEBALL
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 1/6, R
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/0, R
-Trayven Boellstorf, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/1
-Tyler Jacobsen, Benedictine Mesa/Exira-EHK: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/2, HBP, SB
MEN’S GOLF
-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: 283 through 54 holes at ARC Championship (T-43rd)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: 233 through 54 holes at ARC Championships (T-10th)
MEN’S TRACK (At Central)
-Shane Breheny, Simpson/Nodaway Valley: 3000 steeplechase (4th, 10:28.70)
-Trevor Glockel, Central/East Mills: Discus throw (14th, 29.11m); Shot put (7th, 11.39m)
-Rudy Vrtiska (Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City: 400 hurdles (1st, 54.71); 4x400/2nd leg (3:25.47)
MEN’S TRACK (At GPAC Outdoor)
-Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 4x800/2nd leg (3rd, 7:45.47)
-Henry Arnold, Doane/Sacred Heart: Long jump (2nd, 23-11.00)
-Jacob Heitkamp, Doane/Syracuse: Javelin throw (1st, 187-03)
-Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: 100 meters (11.07, 7th qualifying); Long jump (11th, 21-01.50)
-Samuel Saldivar, Doane/Johnson County Central: 10000 meters (18th, 37:03.15)
MEN’S TRACK (At Rock Chalk Classic)
-Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: 200 meters (9th, 21.55)
-David Thompson, Iowa State/Griswold: 800 meters (10th, 1:52.02)
MEN’S TRACK (At Wartburg)
-Jacob Keay, Wartburg/Treynor: 1500 meters (29th, 4:22.33)
-Connor Lancial, Wartburg/Lewis Central: 5000 meters (9th, 15:43.78)
SOFTBALL
-Kalyn Damgaard, Missouri Western/Abraham Lincoln: 3/6, 3 RBI
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 7 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 2/6, R; 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1/4, R
WOMEN’S TENNIS
-Maddie Hartley, Central/Clarinda: No. 4 singles (3-6, 1-3 unfinished); Lost No. 2 doubles (8-2)
-Donni Kinghorn, Simpson/Shenandoah: No. 5 singles (4-6, 3-5 unfinished); Lost No. 2 doubles (8-1)
WOMEN’S TRACK (At Central)
-Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: Long jump (3rd, 4.97m); 4x100/1st leg (4th, 52.33)
-Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 200 meters (3rd, 26.20); 4x400/2nd leg (2nd, 4:02.27)
-Maddie Moran, Nebraska Wesleyan/Johnson County Central: 4x400/2nd leg (1st, 47.65); 100 meters (2nd, 12.13)
WOMEN’S TRACK (At GPAC Outdoor)
-Lucy Borkowski, Dordt/Harlan: 10000 meters (6th, 42:50.05)
-Grace Damme, Doane/Syracuse: Javelin throw (8th, 111-11)
-Jacinda Davis, Doane/Plattsmouth: 4x800/3rd leg (1st, 9:31.76)
-Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling: 100 hurdles (10th, 15.98)
-Aleisha McDonald, Hastings/Johnson County Central: 4x800/4th leg (4th, 9:40.48)
-Haley Miller, Doane/Plattsmouth: Long jump (21st, 15-07.50)
-Jaci Parriott, Doane/Conestoga: 4x800/1st leg (1st, 9:31.76)
-Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 4x800/2nd leg (1st, 9:31.76)
WOMEN’S TRACK (At Illinois State)
-Ellie Mendlik, Drake/Denison-Schleswig: 400 meters (7th, 56.78)
WOMEN’S TRACK (At Rock Chalk Classic)
-Janette Schraft, Iowa State/Glenwood: 1500 meters (4th, 4:29.64)