(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood and Martensdale-St. Marys standouts carried the day in golf and softball among former KMAlanders on Monday.
The highlights:
-Ryan Leath (DMACC/Glenwood) placed in a tie for 13th at the DMACC Spring Invitational. The former three-time Hawkeye Ten champion had a 149 for the tournament.
-Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) continued to swing a hot bat, homering among three hits while driving in two, scoring twice and walking once.
View the rundown of former KMAlanders in action on Monday below.
MEN’S GOLF
-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC/Rock Port: R2 82-162 at DMACC Invite (T-42nd)
-Matt Gearheart, Grand View/Atlantic: R2 80-157 at DMACC Invite (T-33rd)
-Ryan Leath, DMACC/Glenwood: R2 75-149 at DMACC Invite (T-13th)
-Zayne Osborn, SWCC/Sidney: R2 74-159 at DMACC Invite (T-39th)
SOFTBALL
-Morgan Parrish, Simpson/Lenox: 1 R
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 3/6, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB (2 games)