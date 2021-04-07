(KMAland) -- Athen, Black, Hundt and Keefe led Bellevue to another win, Baker pushed SWCC to victory and plenty of women’s golf on Tuesday among former KMAlanders.
The rundown:
-Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) posted another double-double with 10 kills, 13 digs and three aces for the Bruins in their conference tournament semifinal win. Sienna Black (Bellevue/Treynor) added 11 kills and three blocks while Brooklyn Hundt (Bellevue/Tri-Center) and Taylan Keefer (Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln) had 11 digs and 19 digs, respectively.
-Brielle Baker (SWCC/Creston) helped the Spartans to a postseason victory, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds with three steals and two assists. Lexi Branning (DMACC/IKM-Manning) also had a strong postseason performance with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
-It was a big day of women’s golf with Alison Schweers (Buena Vista/Kuemper) leading former KMAlanders. Schweers shot an 82 at the DMACC Invitational to take third. Meanwhile, Quinn Eslinger (DMACC/East Union) tied for 10th a 92.
-Nile Petersen (Wartburg/Atlantic) won at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-2, for Wartburg tennis.
Check out the full rundown of former area athletes in action at the next level on Tuesday below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks
-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
MEN’S GOLF
-Everette Carroll, Northeast CC/Exira-EHK: R2 80 at Midland Invite (T-17th)
MEN’S TENNIS
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Won No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-2)
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 1/5, R, BB, SB, SH
VOLLEYBALL
-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 10 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces, 1 assist
-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 11 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig
-Brooklyn Hundt, Bellevue/Tri-Center: 11 digs, 1 assist
-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 19 digs, 4 assists
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jocelyn Amos, Iowa Central/Griswold: 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 4 points, 3 rebounds
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 10 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Aly Anderson, St. Mary/Treynor: R1 89 at Concordia Bulldog Invite (T-36th)
-Quinn Eslinger, DMACC/East Union: 92 at DMACC Invitational (T-10th)
-Alyssa Ginther, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: R1 88 at Newman Invite (T-51st)
-Abbigale Miller, Briar Cliff/Boyer Valley: R1 91 at Concordia Bulldog Invite (T-39th)
-Hannah Mulligan, Simpson/Shenandoah: 110 at DMACC Invitational (22nd)
-Emily Powers, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 103 at DMACC Invitational (T-17th)
-Christine Rost, Doane/Sidney: R1 101 at Concordia Bulldog Invite (74th)
-Alison Schweers, Buena Vista/Kuemper: 82 at DMACC Invitational (T-3rd)
-Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper: R1 83 at Concordia Bulldog Invite (T-16th)