(KMAland) -- Athen, Black, Hundt and Keefe led Bellevue to another win, Baker pushed SWCC to victory and plenty of women’s golf on Tuesday among former KMAlanders.

The rundown:

-Sierra Athen (Bellevue/Red Oak) posted another double-double with 10 kills, 13 digs and three aces for the Bruins in their conference tournament semifinal win. Sienna Black (Bellevue/Treynor) added 11 kills and three blocks while Brooklyn Hundt (Bellevue/Tri-Center) and Taylan Keefer (Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln) had 11 digs and 19 digs, respectively.

-Brielle Baker (SWCC/Creston) helped the Spartans to a postseason victory, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds with three steals and two assists. Lexi Branning (DMACC/IKM-Manning) also had a strong postseason performance with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

-It was a big day of women’s golf with Alison Schweers (Buena Vista/Kuemper) leading former KMAlanders. Schweers shot an 82 at the DMACC Invitational to take third. Meanwhile, Quinn Eslinger (DMACC/East Union) tied for 10th a 92.

-Nile Petersen (Wartburg/Atlantic) won at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-2, for Wartburg tennis. 

Check out the full rundown of former area athletes in action at the next level on Tuesday below.

MEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Goanar Biliew, DMACC/Denison-Schleswig: 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

-Noah Rigatuso, NIACC/Lewis Central: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

MEN’S GOLF 

-Everette Carroll, Northeast CC/Exira-EHK: R2 80 at Midland Invite (T-17th)

MEN’S TENNIS 

-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Won No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-2)

SOFTBALL 

-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 1/5, R, BB, SB, SH

VOLLEYBALL 

-Sierra Athen, Bellevue/Red Oak: 10 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces, 1 assist

-Sienna Black, Bellevue/Treynor: 11 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig

-Brooklyn Hundt, Bellevue/Tri-Center: 11 digs, 1 assist

-Taylan Keefer, Bellevue/Abraham Lincoln: 19 digs, 4 assists

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

-Jocelyn Amos, Iowa Central/Griswold: 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 4 points, 3 rebounds

-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists

-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 10 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist

WOMEN’S GOLF 

-Aly Anderson, St. Mary/Treynor: R1 89 at Concordia Bulldog Invite (T-36th) 

-Quinn Eslinger, DMACC/East Union: 92 at DMACC Invitational (T-10th)

-Alyssa Ginther, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: R1 88 at Newman Invite (T-51st)

-Abbigale Miller, Briar Cliff/Boyer Valley: R1 91 at Concordia Bulldog Invite (T-39th)

-Hannah Mulligan, Simpson/Shenandoah: 110 at DMACC Invitational (22nd)

-Emily Powers, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 103 at DMACC Invitational (T-17th)

-Christine Rost, Doane/Sidney: R1 101 at Concordia Bulldog Invite (74th)

-Alison Schweers, Buena Vista/Kuemper: 82 at DMACC Invitational (T-3rd)

-Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper: R1 83 at Concordia Bulldog Invite (T-16th)

