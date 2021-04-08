(KMAland) -- Brennan Sefrit had a shutout relief appearance, Maggie Hiatt led Midland volleyball, Lexi Branning posted a double-double, Kyndal Kells nabbed another clean sheet and Suzie McDonald finished two goals on Wednesday among former KMAlanders.
The highlights:
BASEBALL: Brennan Sefrit (Upper Iowa/Bedford) had a terrific relief performance for the Peacocks, throwing 2 1/3 shutout innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit.
VOLLEYBALL: Maggie Hiatt (Midland/Louisville) had 16 kills, six blocks and two digs for Midland in their GPAC Tournament semifinal defeat. Teammate Kaitlynn Simon (Johnson-Brock) had nine digs in the defeat.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Lexi Branning (DMACC/IKM-Manning) had a strong showing for the Bears with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
WOMEN’S GOLF: The high finisher among former KMAlanders at the Concordia Invitational was Katie Schweers (Iowa Western/Kuemper), who shot an 83 in round two and a 166 overall to finish in a tie for 14th.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Kyndal Kells (Loras/Red Oak) posted yet another shutout for Loras in a 1-0 win, finishing with two saves. Also in women’s soccer, Suzie McDonald (Nebraska Wesleyan/Lewis Central) scored a pair of goals on four shot attempts.
BASEBALL
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
MEN’S SOCCER
-Thomas Distefano, Nebraska Wesleyan/Maryville: 1 SH, 1 SOG
-Cole Drummond, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 1 SH
-Luke Mieska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: Sub in 3-2 win
-Connor Williams, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 1 SH
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 1/6, R, BB, SB
VOLLEYBALL
-Samantha Christiansen, Midland/Abraham Lincoln: 3 digs
-Maggie Hiatt, Midland/Louisville: 16 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs
-Kaitlynn Simon, Midland/Johnson-Brock: 9 digs
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Jensen Archibald, DMACC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist
-Brielle Baker, SWCC/Creston: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
-Lexi Branning, DMACC/IKM-Manning: 10 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Alyssa Anderson, St. Mary/Treynor: R2 82-171 at Concordia Invite (T-28th)
-Alyssa Ginther, Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic: R2 89-177 at Newman Invite (T-61st)
-Abbigale Miller, Briar Cliff/Boyer Valley: R2 85-176 at Concordia Invite (T-34th)
-Christine Rost, Doane/Sidney: R2-206 at Concordia Invite (T-76th)
-Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper: R2 83-166 at Concordia Invite (T-14th)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 1 SH
-Tobi Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: Started in loss
-Rylie Jacobsen, Buena Vista/Treynor: Sub in loss
-Kyndal Kells, Loras/Red Oak: 2 saves, 0 GA
-Suzie McDonald Nebraska Wesleyan/Lewis Central: 4 SH, 4 SOG, 2 G
-Brenda Nelson, Buena Vista/Plattsmouth: Started in loss
-Clare Plummer, Buena Vista/Abraham Lincoln: 1 SH
-Nikki Schuppan, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Started in loss
-Julia Wagoner, Simpson/Abraham Lincoln: Started in 4-2 win