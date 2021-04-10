(KMAland) -- Janette Schraft, Ellie Mendlik and Josey Starner were winners in track & field, Tyler Jacobsen threw a complete game and Aly Anderson had a strong opening round at Iowa Central on Friday.
Check out the former KMAlander highlights below:
BASEBALL: Tyler Jacobsen (Benedictine Mesa/Exira/EHK) threw a complete game with five strikeouts and just one run allowed on five hits and a walk.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Jess Lansman (LSU/Harlan) scored a pair of wins at No. 4 doubles for teh Tigers in matchup with Spring Hill and Central Arkansas.
MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Leath (DMACC/Glenwood) is tied for 11th after one round at the Iowa Central Invitational. Leath carded a 74 in the opening round.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Zach Ambrose (Morningside/Boyer Valley) ran second for the second-place 4x800 meter relay team at the Northwestern Invitational in Orange City.
SOFTBALL: Both Sara Keeler (DMACC/Creston) and Klarissa McElroy (Graceland/Clarinda) drove in one run each.
WOMEN’S XC: Anna Hiebner (Northwestern/Treynor) finished her running career with a 56th-place finish at the NAIA National Championship in Cedar Rapids.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Alyssa Anderson (St. Mary/Treynor) is tied for third after carding an 81 in round one at the Iowa Central Invitational.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Ellie Mendlik (Drake/Denison-Schleswig) and Janette Schraft (Iowa State/Glenwood) were both winners at the Jim Duncan Invitational in Des Moines. Mendlik won the 400 meters in 58.22 while Schraft set a new meet record in the 3000 steeplechase with a time of 10:36.26.
Former Shenandoah standout and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Missy Rock was back on the track in Dubuque and posted a winning time of 33:48.56 in the 10000 meters.
Josey Starner (USD/Thomas Jefferson) was a winner at her home meet in the javelin throw, tossing it 44.75 meters.
BASEBALL
-Tyler Jacobsen, Benedictine Mesa/Exira/EHK: 9 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 0/1, BB, HBP
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
-Jess (Schaben) Lansman, LSU/Harlan: 2-0 at No. 4 doubles vs. Spring Hill & Central Arkansas
MEN’S GOLF
-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC/Rock Port: R1 80 at Iowa Central (T-42nd)
-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: R1 87 at Iowa Central (T-64th)
-Ryan Leath, DMACC/Glenwood: R1 74 at Iowa Central (T-11th)
-Zayne Osborn, SWCC/Sidney: R1 79 at Iowa Central (T-34th)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: R1 79 at Iowa Central (T-34th)
-Nick Tennis, Iowa Central/Missouri Valley: R1 85 at Iowa Central (T-56th)
-Ben Tibken, Iowa Lakes/CAM: R1 82 at Iowa Central (T-44th)
-Jared Tigges, St. Ambrose/Kuemper: R1 80 at Augustana (T-63rd)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT ORANGE CITY)
2. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 4x800/2nd leg (7:53.33)
7. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 4x800/1st leg (8:50.63)
12. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: Javelin throw (34.54m)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 1/5
-Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: 1/3, RBI
-Klarissa McElroy, Graceland/Clarinda: 1/6, RBI, SB
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 0/6, R, SB
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/4
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
-Lily Osborn, North Central Missouri/Stanberry: 7 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
-Anna Hiebner, Northwestern/Treynor: Placed 56th at NAIA Nationals
WOMEN’S GOLF
-Alyssa Anderson, St. Mary/Treynor: R1 81 at Iowa Central (T-3rd)
-Quinn Eslinger, DMACC/East Union: R1 90 at Iowa Central (T-13th)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
-Teagan Blackburn, Northwest Missouri State/St. Albert: Sub in loss
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT DRAKE)
1. Ellie Mendlik, Drake/Denison-Schleswig: 400 meters (58.22)
1. Janette Schraft, Iowa State/Glenwood: 3000 Steeplechase (10:36.26)
2. Roxy Denson, Omaha/Shenandoah: 100 meter hurdles (15.36)
3. Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Hammer (37.53m)
3. Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Shot put (11.26m)
3. Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: Javelin (32.43m)
4. Roxy Denton, Omaha/Shenandoah: Javelin (31.58m)
4. Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: Hammer (31.75m)
4. Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: Discus (35.02m)
5. Kisney Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Discus (34.26m)
6. Roxy Denson, Omaha/Shenandoah: 200 meters (27.46)
6. Vanessa Gunderon, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig: 400 meters (1:01.93)
7. Ashley Riley, Creighton/Platte Valley: 5000 meters (18:31.98)
7. Chloe Sabatka, Omaha/Plattsmouth: 400 meters (1:03.39)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT DUBUQUE)
1. Missy Rock, Unattached/Shenandoah: 10000 Meters (33:48.56)
2. Gillian Streit, Central/Harlan: Discus Throw (137-07)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT MISSOURI)
29. Noel James, Northern Iowa/Treynor: 1500 meters (5:01.23)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT USD)
1. Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Javelin (44.75m)
12. Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Discus (43.71m)