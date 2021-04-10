Janette Schraft
(KMAland) -- Janette Schraft, Ellie Mendlik and Josey Starner were winners in track & field, Tyler Jacobsen threw a complete game and Aly Anderson had a strong opening round at Iowa Central on Friday.

BASEBALL: Tyler Jacobsen (Benedictine Mesa/Exira/EHK) threw a complete game with five strikeouts and just one run allowed on five hits and a walk.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Jess Lansman (LSU/Harlan) scored a pair of wins at No. 4 doubles for teh Tigers in matchup with Spring Hill and Central Arkansas.

MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Leath (DMACC/Glenwood) is tied for 11th after one round at the Iowa Central Invitational. Leath carded a 74 in the opening round.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Zach Ambrose (Morningside/Boyer Valley) ran second for the second-place 4x800 meter relay team at the Northwestern Invitational in Orange City.

SOFTBALL: Both Sara Keeler (DMACC/Creston) and Klarissa McElroy (Graceland/Clarinda) drove in one run each. 

WOMEN’S XC: Anna Hiebner (Northwestern/Treynor) finished her running career with a 56th-place finish at the NAIA National Championship in Cedar Rapids.

WOMEN’S GOLF: Alyssa Anderson (St. Mary/Treynor) is tied for third after carding an 81 in round one at the Iowa Central Invitational.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Ellie Mendlik (Drake/Denison-Schleswig) and Janette Schraft (Iowa State/Glenwood) were both winners at the Jim Duncan Invitational in Des Moines. Mendlik won the 400 meters in 58.22 while Schraft set a new meet record in the 3000 steeplechase with a time of 10:36.26.

Former Shenandoah standout and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Missy Rock was back on the track in Dubuque and posted a winning time of 33:48.56 in the 10000 meters.

Josey Starner (USD/Thomas Jefferson) was a winner at her home meet in the javelin throw, tossing it 44.75 meters.

