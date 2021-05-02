(KMAland) -- A huge day for Kaleb Harrison, a GPAC title for Joel Rathe, a regional championship for Wimach Gilo, a 400 hurdles win for Chase Hiser, five hits for Kylan Straight & big wins for Jade Hays and Sara Winemiller on Saturday.
BASEBALL: Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center) posted a monster day over two games, homering twice, tripling once, driving in seven and scoring five times for the Bears.
Other strong performances came from Daulton Wilcoxen (Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln), Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor), Trevor Dooley (Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys) and Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley). Wilcoxen had three hits and two RBI, Bedell homered and drove in three, Dooley posted two hits and an RBI and Lange also went deep and drove in three.
On the mound, Cade Van Ness (DMACC/Glenwood) threw three shutout innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit and two walks.
MEN’S GOLF: Ryan Ruzek (Buena Vista/Shenandoah) finished strong at the American Rivers Conference Championships, posting a 311 over four rounds to finish in ninth place.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Joel Rathe (Concordia/Sterling) captured a GPAC championship as a member of the 4x100 meter relay team while Henry Arnold (Doane/Sacred Heart) and Jacob Heitkamp (Doane/Syracuse) were runners-up in the triple jump and high jump, respectively.
At the NJCAA Region XI Championships, Wimach Gilo (Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson) finished as the winner in the 10000 meters.
Chase Hiser (Grand View/Shenandoah) grabbed a win of his own in the 400 hurdles at the William Penn Classic, posting a time of 56.87. Jasper Stottlemyer (William Penn/Abraham Lincoln) was second in the shot put.
SOFTBALL: Kylan Straight (Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia) led the field with five hits, drove in a run, scored once and walked once in a doubleheader. Kylan’s sister Abby Straight (St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia) hit a pair of home runs and drove in three.
Bre Klein (Truman State/Murray) had a two-hit day and drove in three runs, and Kaci Sherwood (Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys) added another two hits and drove in one.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: The highest area finisher at the GPAC Championships was Aleisha McDonald (Hastings/Johnson County Central), who took fourth in the 3000 meter steeplechase.
Caitlyn Jones (Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson) had a strong day at her home meet with a trio of top 8 finishes, including a fourth in the 100 meters.
Jade Hays (Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard) finished first in the 400, ran for the winning 4x100 and took second in the 100 meters at Mount Mercy.
Ryann Portch (Hawkeye/AHSTW) ran the anchor leg for the third-place 4x800 meter relay team at the NJCAA Region XI Championships.
Sara Winemiller (Graceland/Mount Ayr) won another shot put competition at William Penn while also placing third in the discus throw.
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 2/5, HR, 3 RBI, 5 R, BB, SB
-Brett Daley, Pitt State/Treynor: 1/4, 2 RBI, R
-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2/3, RBI
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 4/7, 3B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 R
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 2/6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R
-Garret Reisz, Creighton/St. Albert: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 1/1, 2 BB
-Cade Van Ness, DMACC/Glenwood: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K, 2 BB
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 3/7, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB
FOOTBALL
-Drew Bessey, Morningside/Palmyra: 2 tackles
-Seth Maitlen, Morningside/Creston: 1 tackle
MEN’S GOLF
-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC/Rock Port: R1 87 at NJCAA Region XI Invitational (13th)
-Everette Carroll, Northeast/Exira-EHK: Shot 84-79–163 at NJCAA Region XI Invitational (T-18th)
-Lucas Hemphill, Simpson/Wayne: Shot 361 at ARC Championships (T-40th)
-Ryan Leath, DMACC/Glenwood: Shot 80-83–163 at NJCAA Region XI Invitational (T-18th)
-Ryan Ruzek, Buena Vista/Shenandoah: Shot 311 at ARC Championships (9th)
-Ben Tibken, Iowa Lakes/CAM: Shot 87-80–167 at NJCAA Region XI Invitational (24th)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT BLOOMINGTON)
-Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 110 hurdles (8th, 14.25)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT GPAC OUTDOOR)
-Justin Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 5000 meters (16th, 17:04.68)
-Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 800 meters (4th, 1:57.43); 4x400/2nd leg (8th, 3:29.15)
-Henry Arnold, Doane/Sacred Heart: Triple jump (2nd, 49-00.75)
-Jacob Heitkamp, Doane/Syracuse: High jump (2nd, 6-07.50)
-Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 400 meters (5th, 49.87); 4x400/1st leg (4th, 3:20.06)
-Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: 100 meters (7th, 10.90); 4x100/2nd leg (1st, 42.35)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NJCAA REGION XI CHAMPIONSHIPS)
-Hunter Arends, Southwestern/Mount Ayr: 100 meters (36th, 12.22); 200 meters (43rd, 24.28)
-Jacob French, Southwestern/Bedford: 100 meters (40th, 12.50); 200 meters (42nd, 24.23)
-Wimach Gilo, Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson: 10000 meters (1st, 35:32.23)
-Colby Harris, Southwestern/Nodaway Valley: 200 meters (45th, 24.99)
-Jacob Holste, Iowa Western/CAM: Javelin throw (12th, 32.76m)
-Anthony Marks, Southwestern/Central Decatur: 100 hurdles (12th, 16.36)
-Levi Son, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 10000 meters (6th, 41:24.98)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT ROCK CHALK CLASSIC)
-Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: 400 meters (18th, 50.77)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WILLIAM PENN)
-Chris Casart, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 1500 meters (19th, 4:42.94)
-Caleb Chmelka, Grand View/Tri-Center: 1500 meters (12th, 4:32.65)
-Jaxson Eden, Grand View/Atlantic: 1500 meters (7th, 4:23.62)
-Chase Hiser, Grand View/Shenandoah: 400 hurdles (1st, 56.87)
-Nick Patience, Graceland/Lamoni: 400 meters (17th, 54.21)
-Conner Seymour, Graceland/Lamoni: 100 meters (15th, 11.71)
-Jasper Stottlemyer, William Penn/Abraham Lincoln: Discus throw (6th, 40.96m); Hammer throw (6th, 43.14m); Shot put (2nd, 13.96m)
SOFTBALL
-Kenzie Cunard, Dordt/Logan-Magnolia: 0/7, 2 R, BB
-Kalyn Damgaard, Missouri Western/Abraham Lincoln: 0/4
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 1/5, 2B
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 4 IP, 14 H, 11 ER, BB, 4 K
-Bre Klein, Truman State/Murray: 2/7, 3 RBI, R, BB
-Kendall Reed, St. Mary/Fremont-Mills: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/2
-Rylee Scholl, St. Mary/Falls City: 0/2
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2/3, RBI, BB
-Abby Straight, St. Mary/Logan-Magnolia: 2/6, 2 HR, 3 RBI; 6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 9 BB, 3 K
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 5/6, RBI, R, BB
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT GPAC OUTDOOR)
-Morgan Altman, Northwestern/Atlantic: Women heptathlon (10th, 2545 points)
-Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood: Shot put (20th, 37-03.25); Discus (15th, 128-08)
-Grace Damme, Doane/Syracuse: 4x4/3rd leg (7th, 4:12.31)
-Jacinda Davis, Doane/Plattsmouth: 1500 meters (5th, 5:03.74)
-Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling: 200 meters (13th, 26.46); 4x100/3rd leg (6th, 50.39); 4x400/4th leg (7th, 4:12.31)
-Sarah Heck, Concordia/Coon Rapids-Bayard: Triple jump (18th, 32-07.50)
-Griechaly Kaster, Dordt/Harlan: 5000 meters (14th, 21:32.92)
-Aleisha McDonald, Hastings/Johnson County Central: 3000 steeplechase (4th, 12:21.36)
-Haley Miller, Doane/Plattsmouth: Triple jump (5th, 35-05.75)
-Jaci Parriott, Doane/Conestoga: 3000 steeplechase (8th, 12:57.84); 800 meters (15th, 2:32.45)
-Pluma Pross, Briar Cliff/Atlantic: 4x100/2nd leg (10th, 52.23)
-Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 800 meters (13th, 2:30.25)
-Maddy Sladky, Doane/Louisville: 3000 steeplechase (18th, 14:55.19)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT MINNESOTA STATE)
-Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 100 meters (4th, 12.14); 200 meters (8th, 25.42); Long jump (7th, 17-05.50)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT MOUNT MERCY)
-Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 200 meters (13th, 27.68); 400 meters (3rd, 1:04.57)
-Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 100 meters (2nd, 12.61); 200 meters (9th, 26.81); 400 meters (1st, 1:02.99); 4x100/2nd leg (1st, 50.62)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NJCAA REGION XI CHAMPIONSHIPS)
-Ryann Portch, Hawkeye/AHSTW: 4x800/4th leg (3rd, 10:09.03)
-Selena Valenzuela, Iowa Central/Bedford: 100 meters (17th, 14.20)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WILLIAM PENN)
-Chloe Gregory, Grand View/Treynor: 800 meters (7th, 2:42.67)
-Sara Winemiller, Graceland/Mount Ayr: Discus throw (3rd, 37.69m); Shot put (1st, 12.87m)