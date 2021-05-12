Peyton Gross
Photo: Buena Vista Athletics

(KMAland) -- Wimach Gilo had a top five finish at the NJCAA Championships, Peyton Gross threw a shutout and more from the Wednesday among former KMAlanders.

Check out the full rundown below:

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NJCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS) 

Josh Baudler, SWCC/Nodaway Valley: 3000 meter steeplechase (21st, 10:38.30)

Wimach Gilo, Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson: 3000 meter steeplechase (5th, 9:44.20)

SOFTBALL 

Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, W (6-9)

Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 0/3, R

WOMEN’S GOLF 

Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper Catholic: R2 105–199 (T-67th)

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NJCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS) 

Ryann Portch, Hawkeye/AHSTW: 1500 meter run (13th, 5:04.47); 800 meter run (11th, 2:22.03)

