(KMAland) -- Wimach Gilo had a top five finish at the NJCAA Championships, Peyton Gross threw a shutout and more from the Wednesday among former KMAlanders.
Check out the full rundown below:
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NJCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Josh Baudler, SWCC/Nodaway Valley: 3000 meter steeplechase (21st, 10:38.30)
Wimach Gilo, Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson: 3000 meter steeplechase (5th, 9:44.20)
SOFTBALL
Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, W (6-9)
Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 0/3, R
WOMEN’S GOLF
Katie Schweers, Iowa Western/Kuemper Catholic: R2 105–199 (T-67th)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NJCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Ryann Portch, Hawkeye/AHSTW: 1500 meter run (13th, 5:04.47); 800 meter run (11th, 2:22.03)