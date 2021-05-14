(KMAland) -- Another win on the mound for Dermody, a big day in men’s & women’s track at Concordia, Summit League, NSIC and AAC championships and a strong day a the plate for Kylan Straight tin former KMAlaanders on Friday.
The highlights…
BASEBALL: Easton Dermody tossed five innings, struck out three and allowed just two runs on six hits to move to 6-1 on the season for Iowa Central.
Wyatt Andersen had a multi-hit day for South Dakota State, finishing with a pair of hits and scoring one time.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Henry Arnold won the triple jump championship at the Concordia Twilight while Chase Hiser and Wyatt Pryor also had top seven finishes, taking fourth in the 400 hurdles and running for the seventh-place 4x400, respectively.
SOFTBALL: Peyton Gross, Sydni Huisman and Ashtyn Miller were active in the circle again while Mollie Grant went deep for Nebraska Wesleyan and Kylan Straight had a three-hit day at the plate for Sioux Falls.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Meredith Clark and Josey Starner both posted top 10 finishes for South Dakota at the Summit League Championships.
A 4x800 three-fourths full of former KMAlanders — Jacinda Davis, Jaci Parriott and Lauren Siefken — came in second at the Concordia Twilight.
Caitlyn Jones qualified seventh in the 100 at the NSIC Championships, and Rebekah Topham qualified fourth in the 1500 at the AAC Championships.
View the full rundown below.
BASEBALL
Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 2/4, R
Bret Barnett, South Dakota State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Easton Dermody, Iowa Central/Lewis Central: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K, W (6-1)
Ryan Doran, Omaha/Harlan: 0/3
Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 0/2, R, 2 BB
Tyler Riebhoff, Coe/Audubon: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Cade Van Ness, DMACC/Glenwood: 1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 1 K
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT CONCORDIA TWILIGHT)
Henry Arnold, Doane/Sacred Heart: Triple jump (1st, 14.62m)
Caleb Chmelka, Grand View/Tri-Center: 1500 meters (10th, 4:21.31)
Jon Franke, Grand View/Tri-Center: 1500 meters (14th, 4:41.39)
Chase Hiser, Grand View/Shenandoah: 400 hurdles (4th, 54.34)
Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine: 4x4/4th leg (7th, 3:18.06)
Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: 400 meters (13th, 53.56); long jump (11th, 6.53m)
SOFTBALL
Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 1/3, HR, 3 RBI, R
Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 2 K
Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 4 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB
Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 0/6; 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 1/7, RBI
Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 K
Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 3/5, 3 R, BB, SB
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT SUMMIT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Shot put (8th, 46-05.50)
Roxy Denton, Omaha/Shenandoah: Heptathlon — Long Jump (8th, 16-06.00), Javelin Throw (6th, 96-08); 100 meter hurdles (16th, 15.26)
Vanessa Gunderson, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig: 400 meter hurdles (10th, 1:07.87)
Chloe Sabatka: Omaha/Plattsmouth (12th, 1:03.25)
Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Shot put (19th, 37-06.75)
Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Shot put (10th, 46-00.75)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT CONCORDIA TWILIGHT)
Jacinda Davis, Doane/Plattsmouth: 4x8/3rd leg (2nd, 9:24.56)
Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling: 100 hurdles (11th, 15.62)
Jaci Parriott, Doane/Conestoga: 4x8/1st leg (2nd, 9:24.56)
Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 4x8/2nd leg (2nd, 9:24.56)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NSIC CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 100 meters prelims (7th, 12.08q); 200 meters prelims (13th, 25.17); long jump (11th, 17-08.75)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT AAC CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Rebekah Topham, Wichita State/Griswold: 1500 meters prelims (4th, 4:30.81q)