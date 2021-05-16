(KMAland) -- Rebekah Topham broke her own conference record, Darby Thomas and Janette Schraft had third-place finishes and Caitlyn Jones picked up a sixth in former KMAlanders action on Saturday.
Topham won the 3000 meter steeplechase at the AAC Championships, breaking her own conference record with a 10:05.57. Thomas was third in the Big Tens in the long jump with a leap of 20-01.50, Schraft took third in the 3000 meter steeplechase at the Big 12s and Jones was sixth int he 100 at the NSIC Championships.
BASEBALL
Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/1
Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 0/1, BB
FOOTBALL
Josh Simmons, Iowa Western/Lewis Central: 1 reception, 16 yards
Luke Waters, Iowa Western/St. Albert: 3 yards rushing, TD
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 110 meter hurdles (13th, 14.15)
SOFTBALL
Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 2/6, RBI, R
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT SUMMIT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Meredith Clark, South Dakota/Syracuse: Discus throw (10th, 146-04)
Vanessa Gunderson, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig: 4x4/2nd leg (6th, 4:04.06)
Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Discus throw (22nd, 114-00)
Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Discus throw (18th, 125-05)
Joanna Topham, Omaha/Griswold: 1500 meters (14th, 4:53.35)
Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: Discus throw (21st, 114-07)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: Long jump (3rd, 20-01.50); 100 meter hurdles (10th, 13.75)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Janette Schraft, Iowa State/Glenwood: 3000 meter steeplechase (3rd, 10:19.99)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT MISSOURI VALLEY CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Noel James, Northern Iowa/Treynor: 800 meters (14th, 2:18.14)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NSIC CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 100 meters (6th, 11.98)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT AAC CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Rebekah Topham, Wichita State/Griswold: 3000 steeplechase (1st, 10:05.57)