(KMAland) -- Rebekah Topham grabbed two more top four finishes at the AAC Championships while Gratt Reed, Gage Clay, Darby Thomas and Janette Schraft were also on the track and Caleb Sanders played for a national championship.
View the full rundown for former KMAlanders on Sunday below.
BASEBALL
Wyatt Andersen, South Dakota State/Tri-Center: 0/1
Brett Daley, Pittsburg State/Treynor: Pinch ran
Easton Dermody, Iowa Central/Lewis Central: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 2 K
Brent Pendgraft, Simpson/Riverside: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
FOOTBALL
Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State/Glenwood: 2 tackles, 1 solo
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 4x100/3rd leg (2nd, 39.67)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: 4x100/2nd leg (8th, 42.95); 4x400/1st leg (7th, 3:07.38)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: 4x100/4th leg (8th, 45.60)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Janette Schraft, Iowa State/Glenwood: 5000 meters (13th, 16:58.69)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT AAC CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Rebekah Topham, Wichita State/Griswold: 1500 meters (4th, 4:23.95), 3000 meters (2nd, 16:39.77)