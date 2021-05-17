Ben Berg
Photo: Concordia Athletics

(KMAland) -- Ben Berg cracked a home run and drove in three to lead Concordia to a win in the opening game of the NAIA Tournament.

Check out Berg’s final line below:

BASEBALL 

Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper Catholic: 3/4, HR, 3 RBI, R

