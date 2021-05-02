Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. Windy at times late. High around 65F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.