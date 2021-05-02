(KMAland) -- Dillon Sears, Ben Berg, Wimach Gilo, Kylan Straight & Ryann Portch were among the standouts for former KMAlanders on Sunday.
BASEBALL: Dillon Sears (Western Illinois/Harlan) had a big performance at the plate for WIU. Sears finished with a home run among three hits, drove in three runs and scored three times.
Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) also had a home run and three hits on Sunday, driving in five runs and scoring twice. Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) and Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley) both had two hits for their respective teams.
MEN’S TENNIS: Nile Petersen (Wartburg/Atlantic) showed well with wins at No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Wimach Gilo (Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson) had another strong performance at the NJCAA Region XI Championships. Gilo was second in the 5000 meters and fourth in the 3000 meter steeplechase.
SOFTBALL: Kylan Straight (Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia) led former KMAlanders at the plate with three hits, including a double, and drove in one run.
Bre Klein (Truman State/Murray) also had a big game with a double among three hits while driving in two runs and scoring once.
Sydni Haugaard (Bellevue/Plattsmouth) posted a single and two RBI for the Bruins, and Daryn Nowlin (Graceland/Lamoni) added two hits and an RBI of her own.
Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor) threw 3 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks. Morgan Schaben (Central/Harlan) finished the game for Central, throwing 3 1/3 innings with one run allowed and moving to 4-3 on the season with the win.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Ryann Portch (Hawkeye/AHSTW) had a second-place finish in the 800 and ran for the third-place 4x400 relay team at the NJCAA Region XI Championships.
View the full Sunday rundown of former KMAlanders below:
BASEBALL
-Bret Barnett, South Dakota State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 2/6, RBI, R
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 3/9, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R
-Kyle Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: Pinch runner
-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/2, R
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: Pinch runner
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 2/8, 2 RBI
-Tyler Rardin, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 3/4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB
-Daulton Wilcoxen, Dakota Wesleyan/Abraham Lincoln: 1/7, RBI
FOOTBALL
-Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State/Maryville: Started at OC
MEN’S GOLF
-Ethan Brumbaugh, SWCC/Rock Port: Shot 165 at Region XI Championships
-Everette Carroll, Northeast/Exira-EHK: Shot 249 at Region XI Championships (T-21st)
-Zayne Osborn, SWCC/Sidney: Shot 177 at Region XI Championships
-Ben Tibken, Iowa Lakes/CAM: Shot 246 at Region XI Championships (T-17th)
MEN’S TENNIS
-Kris Mintle, Buena Vista/Glenwood: Lost No. 2 doubles (8-0)
-Aaron Mumm, Buena Vista/Denison-Schleswig: Lost No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-0); Lost No. 2 doubles (8-0)
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Won No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-1); Won No. 3 doubles (8-1)
-Michael Schreck, Buena Vista/Kuemper: Lost No. 6 singles (6-0, 6-1); Lost No. 3 doubles (8-1)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NJCAA REGION XI CHAMPIONSHIPS)
-Hunter Arends, Southwestern/Mount Ayr: 4x400/2nd leg (5th, 3:26.18)
-Josh Baudler, Southwestern/Nodaway Valley: 3000 steeplechase (5th, 10:14.32)
-Levi Detrick, Southwestern/Shenandoah: 1500 meters (21st, 5:19.70)
-Wimach Gilo, Iowa Western/Thomas Jefferson: 3000 steeplechase (4th, 10:03.59); 5000 meters (2nd, 15:57.30)
-Adam Gruhn, Iowa Central/IKM-Manning: Pole vault (3rd, 9-01.50); 800 meters (10th, 2:00.25); 4x4/4th leg (4th, 3:25.59)
-Colby Harris, Southwestern/Nodaway Valley: 400 hurdles (11th, 1:03.00)
-Jacob Holste, Iowa Western/CAM: Javelin (12th, 107-06)
-Connor Koppa, Southwestern/Red Oak: 800 meters (22nd, 2:12.50); 1500 meters (17th, 4:39.62)
-Nick Mather, Southwestern/Shenandoah: 1500 meters (16th, 4:36.71); 5000 meters (17th, 18:59.22)
-Levi Son, Iowa Central/Shenandoah: 5000 meters (16th, 18:27.83)
SOFTBALL
-Payton Adwell, Graceland/Worth County: 0/2, 3 BB, SH, SB
-Kaela Eslinger, Waldorf/Orient-Macksburg: 1/5, 2B
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/0
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB
-Sydni Haugaard, Bellevue/Plattsmouth: 1/1, 2 RBI, R
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
-Bre Klein, Truman State/Murray: 4 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 3 K; 3/7, 2B, 2 RBI, R
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 1/3, RBI; 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 6 K
-Daryn Nowlin, Graceland/Lamoni: 2/6, RBI, R
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 0/2; 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP (4-3)
-Kaci Sherwood, Wartburg/Martensdale-St. Marys: 1/3, HR, RBI, R
-Kylan Straight, Sioux Falls/Logan-Magnolia: 3/7, 2B, RBI
-Riley Verwers, Graceland/Martensdale-St. Marys: 0/4
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NJCAA REGION XI CHAMPIONSHIPS)
-Ryann Portch, Hawkeye/AHSTW: 800 meters (2nd, 2:18.96); 4x400/3rd leg (3rd, 4:13.30)
-Selena Valenzuela, Iowa Central/Bedford: 400 meters (11th, 1:14.13)