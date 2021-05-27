Zach Ambrose
(KMAland) -- Ambrose, Hiser, Davis, Parriott and Siefken ran at the NAIA Championships, Reed competed at the NCAA West Preliminary and Keeler was in action for DMACC softball on Wednesday.

Check out the rundown of former KMAlanders in action below.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (at NAIA Championships) 

Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 4x8/2nd leg (15th, 7:53.72)

Chase Hiser, Grand View/Shenandoah: 400 meter hurdles (22nd, 55.38)

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (at West Preliminary)

Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 110 meter hurdles (36th, 14.09)

SOFTBALL 

Sara Keeler, DMACC/Creston: Pinch runner

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (at NAIA Championships) 

Jacinda Davis, Doane/Plattsmouth: 4x8/4th leg (14th, 9:26.34)

Jaci Parriott, Doane/Conestoga: 4x8/3rd leg (14th, 9:26.34)

Lauren Siefken, Doane/Syracuse: 4x8/2nd leg (14th, 9:26.34)

