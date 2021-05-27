(KMAland) -- A national championship for a Plattsmouth alum, a national runner-up for a Glenwood grad and a trio of additional All-Americans on the men’s side of the NAIA on Thursday among former KMAlanders.
Check out the full rundown from the day below.
BASEBALL
Bret Barnett, South Dakota State/Martensdale-St. Marys: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NAIA CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Henry Arnold, Doane/Falls City Sacred Heart: Long jump (8th, 7.32m)
Caleb Chmelka, Grand View/Tri-Center: 5000 meter race walk (8th, 26:39.81)
Jacob Heitkamp, Doane/Syracuse: High jump (8th, 2.05m)
Michael Millslagle, Graceland/Lamoni: High jump (11th, 2.00m)
Luke Urbonavicius, Doane/Plattsmouth: Hammer throw (19th, 174-10)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WEST PRELIMINARY)
Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Javelin throw (47th, 128-10)
Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: Long jump (16th, 20-9.25)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT NAIA CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Kaileigh Dill, Tabor/Plattsmouth: Shot put (1st, 14.37m)
Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling: Heptathlon (8th in 800, 8th in long jump, 13th in javelin)
Sara Winemiller, Graceland/Mount Ayr: Shot put (18th, 12.79m)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT DIII CHAMPIONSHIPS)
Linnaea Konfrst, Nebraska Wesleyan/Glenwood: Discus (2nd, 152-00)
Maddie Moran, Nebraska Wesleyan/Johnson County Central: 4x1/2nd leg (13th, 48.25)
Rebecca Simpson, Buena Vista/Conestoga: Javelin (9th, 133-05)