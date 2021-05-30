(KMAland) -- Gratt Reed ran on an NCAA qualifying 4x100 team while Gage Clay, Janette Schraft and Rebekah Topham also ran at the NCAA West Preliminaries on Saturday among former KMAlanders.
BASEBALL
Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper Catholic: 0/4
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WEST PRELIMINARIES)
Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW: 4x400/1st leg (19th, 3:08.72)
Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 4x100/3rd leg (10th, 39.57 **NCAA Qualifier)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT WEST PRELIMINARIES)
Janette Schraft, Iowa State/Glenwood (39th, 10:42.17)
Rebekah Topham, Wichita State/Griswold (14th, 9:59.78)