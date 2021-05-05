(KMAland) -- Dean Bedell had a multi-hit day, Kaitlyn Schad went deep and Tyler Rardin and Cade Van Ness had scoreless relief appearances among former KMAlanders on Wednesday.
The highlight:
BASEBALL: Dean Bedell (Iowa Lakes/Treynor) had two hits and a walk for Iowa Lakes in their doubleheader with Iowa Western.
Tyler Rardin (Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln) and Cade Van Ness (DMACC/Glenwood) were solid on the mound. Rardin threw 1 2/3 innings, working around working around two hits and two walks to allow zero runs. Van Ness worked a perfect innings of his own for the Bears.
SOFTBALL: Kaitlyn Schad (SWCC/Martensdale-St. Marys) continued a fantastic season with a home run, four RBI and a run scored for SWCC.
View the complete rundown from Wednesday’s former KMAlanders below:
Missing Stats: Iowa Western, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central softball & SWCC, Iowa Central, Ellsworth baseball
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 2/4, BB
-Kaleb Harrison, DMACC/Tri-Center: 1/7, R, BB
-CJ Neumann, Wayne State/Plattsmouth: 0/3, 2 R, BB
-Tyler Rardin, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
-Cade Van Ness, DMACC/Glenwood: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
SOFTBALL
-Hailey Chew, SWCC/Murray: 1/4, 2B, RBI
-Kayla Jensen, SWCC/Tri-Center: 1/3, SB
-Sydney McCorkle, Iowa Western/Abraham Lincoln: Pinch runner
-Kaitlyn Schad, SWCC/Martensdale-St. Marys: 1/6, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB, SF