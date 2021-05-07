(KMAland) -- Ben Berg had a huge game for Concordia while several former KMAlanders squared off in the Central/Buena Vista softball doubleheader.
Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper) doubled twice among four hits, drove in a run and scored three times for his team.
In softball, Peyton Gross (Buena Vista/IKM-Manning), Sydni Huisman (Central/Treynor), Ashtyn Miller (Buena Vista/Lewis Central) and Morgan Schaben (Central/Harlan) all played major roles in a doubleheader.
Huisman threw six innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out three. Miller hit a home run for the Beavers, Schaben allowed zero earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched and Gross had seven strikeouts in six frames.
View the full statistical rundown below.
BASEBALL
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 4/4, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 2 R
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 0/3, R
SOFTBALL
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 6 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 7 K
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 1/7, HR, RBI, R; 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; 1/1, RBI