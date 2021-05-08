(KMAland) -- A busy day in track and field with a big meet at USD, some baseball and softball and more from former KMAlanders on Friday.
Check out the full rundown below:
BASEBALL
-Ben Berg, Concordia/Kuemper: 0/4
-Brett Daley, Pitt State/Treynor: 1/5, HR, 2 RBI, R
-Trevor Dooley, Northwest Missouri State/Martensdale-St. Marys: Pinch runner
-Jake Hubbard, Briar Cliff/St. Albert: 0/0, R
-Connor Lange, Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley: 1/8
-Brett Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 K
-Dillon Sears, Western Illinois/Harlan: 1/5, 2 BB
-Brennan Sefrit, Upper Iowa/Bedford: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
-Jess Lansman, LSU/Harlan: Lost vs. Loyola Marymount (21-18, 21-7); Won vs. TCU (21-14, 21-16)
MEN’S TENNIS
-Tanner Finken, Central/Kuemper: Lost No. 3 doubles (8-5); No. 3 singles (1-6, 1-4, UF)
-Nile Petersen, Wartburg/Atlantic: Lost No. 3 doubles (8-2); No. 4 singles (1-6, 1-4, UF)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT USD)
-Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley: 800 meters (28th, 1:59.11)
-Joel Rathe, Concordia/Sterling: 4x1/2nd leg (2nd, 41.77); 4x4/2nd leg (4th, 3:17.72)
-Rudy Vrtiska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City: 400 hurdles (3rd, 54.11); 4x4/1st leg (8th, 3:28.13)
-Joey Wohlers, Dubuque/Tri-Center: 1500 meters (42nd, 4:49.31)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT HEART OF AMERICA CHAMPIONSHIPS)
-Chase Hiser, Grand View/Shenandoah: 110 hurdles (11th, 15.74)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT LORAS)
-Shane Breheny, Loras/Nodaway Valley: 1500 meters (19th, 4:13.41)
-Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney: 800 meters (2nd, 1:52.38)
SOFTBALL
-Kalyn Damgaard, Missouri Western/Abraham Lincoln: 2/6, 2B, RBI, R
-Mollie Grant, Nebraska Wesleyan/Auburn: 0/0
-Peyton Gross, Buena Vista/IKM-Manning: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB
-Sydni Huisman, Central/Treynor: 13.2 IP, 14 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 18 K
-Ashtyn Miller, Buena Vista/Lewis Central: 1/3, R; 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
-Logan Schaben, Iowa State/Harlan: 0/3, SH
-Morgan Schaben, Central/Harlan: 3 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT USD)
-Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center: 200 meters (47th, 28.94); 400 meters (25th, 1:03.96); 4x4/3rd leg (9th, 4:09.81)
-Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 400 meters (10th, 59.59); 4x4/1st leg (5th, 4:03.18)
-Roxy Denton, Omaha/Shenandoah: 200 meters (28th, 26.86); 100 hurdles (13th, 15.13)
-Vanessa Gunderson, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig: 400 hurdles (10th, 1:06.47)
-Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard: 100 meters (21st, 13.06); 200 meters (32nd, 27.01)
-Noel James, Northern Iowa/Treynor: 800 meters (21st, 2:18.20)
-Maddie Moran, Nebraska Wesleyan/Johnson County Central: 4x1/2nd leg (5th, 47.71)
-Chloe Sabatka, Omaha/Plattsmouth: 400 meters (22nd, 1:03.43)
-Kinsey Scheffler, Omaha/AHSTW: Discus (31st, 119-05); Hammer throw (36th, 121-09)
-Josey Starner, South Dakota/Thomas Jefferson: Shot put (3rd, 47-01.00); Javelin throw (4th, 130-07)
-Joanna Topham, Omaha/Griswold: 800 meters (42nd, 2:26.13); 1500 meters (8th, 4:47.82)
-Lucy Turner, Omaha/Abraham Lincoln: Discus (28th, 121-10); Hammer throw (41st, 111-10); Javelin throw (11th, 97-05)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT MINNESOTA STATE)
-Caitlyn Jones, Minnesota State/Thomas Jefferson: 100 meters (1st, 12.22); 200 meters (5th, 25.42)
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD (AT HEART OF AMERICA CHAMPIONSHIPS)
-Chloe Gregory, Grand View/Treynor: 4x8/2nd leg (5th, 10:19.97)