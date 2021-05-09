(KMAland) -- Glenwood alum Caleb Sanders recorded three tackles on Saturday in South Dakota State's dominant FCS Semifinal victory.
Other highlights:
BASEBALL
-Dean Bedell, Iowa Lakes/Treynor: 1/5
Joel Sampson (SWCC/AHSTW): 0/4, 1 R, 2 BB
Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center): 0/3, 1 BB
Jake Hubbard (Briar Cliff/St. Albert): Pinch ran
Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley): 0/4
Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper Catholic): 4/5, 3 RBI, 2B
Dillon Sears (Western Illinois/Harlan): 0/3
Bryce Hall (Ellsworth/Southeast Warren): 0/5
Brett Daley (Pittsburg State/Treynor): did not hit, but played left field
SOFTBALL
Logan Schaben (Iowa State/Harlan): 0/2
Kylan Straight (Sioux Falls/Lo-Ma): 1/7
Kaci Sherwood (Warburg/Martensdale-St. Marys): 0/3, 1 BB
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Jess Lansman (LSU/Harlan): Won 21-15, 21-17, 21-16 and 21-19 (Her season is done)
TRACK
Chase Hiser (Grand View/Shen): Took 2nd at Heart of America Championships in the 400 hurdles in 54.87.
Caleb Chmelka (Grand View/Tri-Center): won the 5000 meter race in 25:36.93.
Jon Franke (Grand View/Tri-Center): Was fourth in 5000 meter race in 27:45.32
Chloe Gregory (Grand View/Lewis Central): Member of fifth-place finishing 4x800 in 10:19.97.
Sara Winemiller (Graceland/Mount Ayr): Was third in the HAAC shot put (12.48 meters)
Jasper Stottlemyer (William Penn/AL): Finished ninth in HAAC discus with a toss of 37.06.
FOOTBALL
Caleb Sanders (South Dakota State/Glenwood): 3 tackles