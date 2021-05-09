Caleb Sanders
(KMAland) -- Glenwood alum Caleb Sanders recorded three tackles on Saturday in South Dakota State's dominant FCS Semifinal victory. 

Other highlights: 

- Chase Hiser (Grand View/Shenandoah) finished second in the 400-meter hurdle race at the Heart of America Athletic Conference championships. Hiser ran a 54.87. 

- Caleb Chmelka (Grand View/Tri-Center) was a conference champion in the 5000 meter run. He posted a time of 25:36.93

- Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper Catholic) was a monster at the plate with four hits and three RBIs 

SOFTBALL

Logan Schaben (Iowa State/Harlan): 0/2 

Kylan Straight (Sioux Falls/Lo-Ma): 1/7

Kaci Sherwood (Warburg/Martensdale-St. Marys): 0/3, 1 BB

Joel Sampson (SWCC/AHSTW): 0/4, 1 R, 2 BB

Kaleb Harrison (DMACC/Tri-Center): 0/3, 1 BB

Jake Hubbard (Briar Cliff/St. Albert): Pinch ran

Connor Lange (Briar Cliff/Missouri Valley): 0/4 

Ben Berg (Concordia/Kuemper Catholic): 4/5, 3 RBI, 2B

Dillon Sears (Western Illinois/Harlan): 0/3

Bryce Hall (Ellsworth/Southeast Warren): 0/5

Brett Daley (Pittsburg State/Treynor): did not hit, but played left field 

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Jess Lansman (LSU/Harlan): Won 21-15, 21-17, 21-16 and 21-19 (Her season is done)  

TRACK

Chase Hiser (Grand View/Shen): Took 2nd at Heart of America Championships in the 400 hurdles in 54.87.   

Caleb Chmelka (Grand View/Tri-Center): won the 5000 meter race in 25:36.93.

Jon Franke (Grand View/Tri-Center): Was fourth in 5000 meter race in 27:45.32 

Chloe Gregory (Grand View/Lewis Central): Member of fifth-place finishing 4x800 in 10:19.97. 

Sara Winemiller (Graceland/Mount Ayr): Was third in the HAAC shot put (12.48 meters)

Jasper Stottlemyer (William Penn/AL): Finished ninth in HAAC discus with a toss of 37.06. 

FOOTBALL

Caleb Sanders (South Dakota State/Glenwood): 3 tackles 

