(Sioux Falls) -- The South Dakota women and South Dakota State men have been picked as preseason favorites in the Summit League’s basketball poll.
South Dakota State’s men received 33 of a possible 36 first-place votes and have 608 points compared with runner-up choice Oral Roberts’ 514. North Dakota State added three first-place tallies and 466 points while Omaha is picked fourth. South Dakota rounds out the top five, and North Dakota, Kansas City, Denver and Western Illinois finish the poll.
Former Kuemper Catholic star and South Dakota State junior Matt Dentlinger was named to the Preseason All-Summit League Second Team. Omaha’s Matt Pile is a first team choice and teammate Marlon Ruffin was picked to the second team.
View the complete release from the Summit League on the men’s poll and picks linked here.
In the women’s poll, South Dakota had 25 first-place votes and 587 points while South Dakota State was next with 11 and 566. Western Illinois, Oral Roberts and North Dakota State round out the top five. Kansas City, Denver, North Dakota and Omaha are picked sixth through ninth.
Omaha’s Mariah Murdie was named to the Preseason All-Summit League First Team. Former Glidden-Ralston standout and North Dakota junior Julia Fleecs was named to the second team.
View the complete release from the Summit League on the women’s poll and picks linked here.