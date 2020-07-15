(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Matt Dentlinger, Jackson Lamb and Kyle Wagner have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet the following criteria:
-Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.
-Cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year.
-Studnets must have matriculated at least one year their current institution.
-Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.
The complete list of regional athletes honored are listed below.
Jackson Lamb, SR, Briar Cliff
Connor Gholson, JR, Drake
Samm Jones, SR, Drake
Michael Baer, JR, Iowa
Connor McCaffery, JR, Iowa
Jack Nunge, JR, Iowa
Eric Steyer, JR, Iowa State
Hayden Miller, JR, Omaha
Matt Pile, JR, Omaha
Zach Thornhill, JR, Omaha
Nick Brannon, SR, Peru State
Deonte McReynolds, SR, Peru State
Isaac Simpson, JR, Peru State
Drew Switzer, SR, Peru State
Julius Sakinis, SR, Peru State
Kyle Wagner, SR, Simpson
Matt Dentlinger, JR, South Dakota State