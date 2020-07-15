Jackson Lamb
Photo: Briar Cliff Athletics

(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Matt Dentlinger, Jackson Lamb and Kyle Wagner have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet the following criteria:

-Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

-Cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year.

-Studnets must have matriculated at least one year their current institution.

-Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.

The complete list of regional athletes honored are listed below.

Jackson Lamb, SR, Briar Cliff

Connor Gholson, JR, Drake

Samm Jones, SR, Drake

Michael Baer, JR, Iowa

Connor McCaffery, JR, Iowa

Jack Nunge, JR, Iowa

Eric Steyer, JR, Iowa State

Hayden Miller, JR, Omaha

Matt Pile, JR, Omaha

Zach Thornhill, JR, Omaha

Nick Brannon, SR, Peru State

Deonte McReynolds, SR, Peru State

Isaac Simpson, JR, Peru State

Drew Switzer, SR, Peru State

Julius Sakinis, SR, Peru State

Kyle Wagner, SR, Simpson

Matt Dentlinger, JR, South Dakota State