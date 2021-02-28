(KMAland) -- Gratt Reed and Darby Thomas had top four finishes at the Big Ten indoor meet, Gage Clay and David Thompson teamed up to place fifth at the Big 12s and Audrey Arnold and Noah Jorgenson nabbed wins at indoor meets this weekend.
Check out the top 10 finishes among former KMAlanders at this weekend’s indoor meets. If we missed any meets or top 10 finishes send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Big Ten Indoor Championships
2. Gratt Reed, Iowa/Atlantic: 60 meter hurdles (7.81)
4. Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln: long jump (19-08.00)
Big 12 Indoor Championships
5. Gage Clay & David Thompson, Iowa State/AHSTW & Griswold: distance medley relay (10:03.13, 1st & 2nd leg)
6. Gage Clay & David Thompson, Iowa State/AHSTW & Griswold: 4x400 meter relay (3:14.97, 1st & 4th leg)
MIAA Indoor Championships
9. Anna Gladstone, Northwest Missouri State/Worth County: pentathlon (3188 points)
Nebraska Wesleyan Triangular
1. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: 55 meter hurdles (8.70)
1. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: long jump (5.11m)
3. Rudy Vrtiska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City: 400 meter dash (52.96)
4. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: high jump (1.25m)
4. Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor: 400 meter dash (1:01.29)
5. Brenden Godbout, Simpson/Glenwood: high jump (1.68m)
8. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood: shot put (7.62m)
8. Brenden Godbout, Simpson/Glenwood: 55 meter hurdles (8.31)
8. Brenden Godbout, Simpson/Glenwood: shot put (7.49m)
Central College Triangular
1. Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney: 4x400 meter relay (3:30.34, 2nd leg)
3. Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney: 1 mile run (4:25.97)
3. Dylan Reimer, Buena Vista/Underwood: 60 meter hurdles (8.97)
6. Claire Campbell, Loras/Shenandoah: 4x400 meter relay (4:40.14, 3rd leg)