(KMAland) -- Here's a belated check-in on former KMAlanders from the weekend in track and field with meets in Ames, Iowa City, Brookings, Storm Lake, Pella, Mount Marty and Seward.
KMA Sports has compiled top 10 finishes from former KMAlanders at collegiate indoor meets this past weekend.
Listed from each meet is place, athlete, college, high school, event and time or distance. If we have missed an indoor meet involving a former KMAlander from this past weekend please email dmartin@kmamail.com.
Iowa State Classic (at Ames)
3. Gage Clay, Iowa State/AHSTW – 400 meter dash (48.43)
5. Noel James, Northern Iowa/Treynor – 600 yard run (1:27.65)
5. Rebekah Topham, Unattached/Griswold – 1 mile run (4:49.02)
9. David Thompson, Iowa State/Griswold – 800 meter run (1:53.04)
Hawkeye B1G Invitational (at Iowa City)
3. Darby Thomas, Nebraska/Abraham Lincoln – long jump (19-06.00)
South Dakota State Indoor Classic (at Brookings)
9. Vanessa Gunderson, Omaha/Denison-Schleswig – 600 meter run (1:44.48)
Buena Vista Triangular (at Storm Lake)
1. Brenden Godbout, Simpson/Glenwood – high jump (5-07.00)
2. Amanda Brich & Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Tri-Center & Coon Rapids-Bayard – 4x400 meter relay (4:17.03, 1st & 3rd leg)
3. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood – 60 meter hurdles (9.53)
3. Brenden Godbout, Simpson/Glenwood – 4x400 meter relay (3:33.80, 4th leg)
3. Brenden Godbout, Simpson/Glenwood – long jump (20-07.75)
4. Dylan Reimer, Buena Vista/Underwood – 60 meter hurdles (8.94)
5. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood – 4x400 meter relay (4:29.97, 3rd leg)
5. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard – 60 meter dash (8.40)
5. Jade Hays, Buena Vista/Coon Rapids-Bayard – 400 meter dash (1:05.36)
6. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood – long jump (15-08.25)
6. Brenden Godbout, Simpson/Glenwood – 60 meter hurdles (9.13)
7. Amanda Brich, Buena Vista/Tri-Center – 400 meter dash (1:06.27)
8. Audrey Arnold, Simpson/Glenwood – 200 meter dash (28.55)
9. Connor Lancial, Wartburg/Lewis Central – 1 mile run (4:30.38)
10. Dylan Reimer, Buena Vista/Underwood – 200 meter dash (24.53)
Central College Triangular (at Pella)
1. Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor – 4x400 meter relay (4:04.18, 1st leg)
2. Megan Carley, Nebraska Wesleyan/Treynor – 200 meter dash (27.12)
3. Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney – 4x400 meter relay (3:36.70, 2nd leg)
4. Rudy Vrtiska, Nebraska Wesleyan/Falls City – 200 meter dash (23.71)
6. Abby Alberti, Central/Harlan – 4x400 meter relay (4:30.21, 3rd leg)
8. Noah Jorgenson, Central/Sidney – 3000 meter run (9:21.63)
Mount Marty Last Chance Meet
1. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley – 800 meters (1:57.84)
1. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine – distance medley (10:21.55, 2nd leg)
2. Anna Hiebner, Northwestern/Treynor – 1 mile (5:31.22)
2. Greichaly Kaster, Dordt/Harlan – 3000 meters (11:13.42)
3. Zach Ambrose, Morningside/Boyer Valley – 4x400 meter relay (3:26.74, 2nd leg)
4. Wyatt Pryor, Northwestern/Woodbine – 400 meters (51.31)
5. Lucy Borkowski, Dordt/Harlan – 3000 meters (11:30.71)
6. Anna Hiebner, Northwestern/Treynor – 1000 meters (3:21.55)
8. Wyatt McAlpin & Lane Ausdemore, Morningside/Southwest Valley & Tri-Center – 4x400 meter relay (3:38.27, 1st & 3rd leg)
Concordia Indoor Invitational (at Seward)
1. Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling – long jump (18-03.00)
1. Aleisha McDonald, Hastings/Johnson County Central – 4x800 meter relay (10:04.10, 4th leg)
2. Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling – 200 meter dash (26.29)
3. Jacinda Davis, Doane/Plattsmouth – 1000 meters (3:12.30)
4. Nicole Harms, Doane/Sterling – 60 meter hurdles (9.28)
5. Sydney Biermann, Doane/Glenwood – shot put (40-09.50)
5. Maddy Sladky, Doane/Louisville – 1000 meters (3:36.41)
5. Olivia Diggins, Doane/Logan-Magnolia – long jump (16-10.75)
7. Olivia Diggins, Doane/Logan-Magnolia – 60 meter hurdles (9.74)