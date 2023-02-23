(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAland athletes were named to the 2023 Heart Men’s Basketball Second Team All-Conference.
Abraham Lincoln alum Troy Houghton (now at Peru State) and Lewis Central alum Noah Rigatuso (Baker) are both on the second team.
Peru State’s Jibril Harris and Man Man Baker are on the First Team list while Seth Compas of Graceland also earned a first-team designation. Another Peru State athlete — Lorenzo Anderson — is a second-team pick.
Graceland’s Sam’i Roe and CJ Wilson and Peru State’s Sayvon Traylor were honorable mentions. View the complete release from the Heart of America Athletics Conference linked here.