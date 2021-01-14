(KMAland) -- Sophia Peppers had a big game in a huge win for Morningside while Emilee Danner, Haylee Heits, Natalie Rigatuso, Maddy Duncan and others also had big games among former KMAlanders in college hoops.
WOMEN: Morningside 76 Briar Cliff 69
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) scored a game-high 21 points for Morningside (14-2) in the win. She also added six rebounds with two assists and two steals.
Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) had 14 points and seven rebounds for Briar Cliff (12-5). Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) pitched in nine points, three rebounds and two assists.
WOMEN: Northwestern 66 Dakota Wesleyan 46
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) had a team-high 12 points off the bench for Northwestern (8-8) in the victory. She added two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
WOMEN: Midland 72 College of St. Mary 61
Bailey White (St. Albert) had five points and Alissa Schubert (Thomas Jefferson) finished with four points and four rebounds for College of St. Mary (1-12).
WOMEN: Hastings 88 Doane 54
Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) had a team-high 13 points with four rebounds, and Ashley Teten (Auburn) added two points and two rebounds for Doane (4-13).
WOMEN: Grand View 94 Peru State 49
Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) had a red hot night with four 3-pointers and 16 points to lead Grand View (12-3).
Maddy Duncan (Sidney) topped Peru State (4-11) with 13 points while Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr) had six points and five rebounds. Jescenia Mosley (Essex) added four points and three rebounds, and Libby Baumert (Plattsmouth) finished with two points and four rebounds.
WOMEN: William Penn 71 Graceland 53
Madi Sager (Stanberry) scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots and passed out two assists for Graceland (3-10). Victoria Nauman (Mound City) picked up two points, six assists and two boards.
MEN: Morningside 89 Briar Cliff 73
Jake Carley (St. Albert) made his one shot — a three-pointer — for Briar Cliff (10-8). Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) struggled to just one point on 0-5 shooting while passing out six assists and grabbing two boards.