(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins and Garrett Franken both scored in double figures on Thursday night among KMAlanders in college hoops.
WOMEN: Fort Hays State 74 Northwest Missouri State 49
Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had two points, three rebounds and three assists for Northwest (3-4).
WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 59 Missouri Western 34
Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) had five points and four rebounds for undefeated UNK (9-0).
Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) finished with eight points and four rebounds for Missouri Western (2-7).
MEN: Northwest Missouri State 64 Fort Hays State 51
Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) had 14 points and nine rebounds for Northwest (7-1) in the win.
MEN: Dordt 87 Jamestown 68
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) scored 13 points with seven rebounds and four assists for Dordt (14-4).