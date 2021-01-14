Garrett Franken, Dordt
Photo: Dordt Athletics

(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins and Garrett Franken both scored in double figures on Thursday night among KMAlanders in college hoops.

WOMEN: Fort Hays State 74 Northwest Missouri State 49 

Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had two points, three rebounds and three assists for Northwest (3-4).

WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 59 Missouri Western 34 

Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) had five points and four rebounds for undefeated UNK (9-0).

Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) finished with eight points and four rebounds for Missouri Western (2-7). 

MEN: Northwest Missouri State 64 Fort Hays State 51 

Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) had 14 points and nine rebounds for Northwest (7-1) in the win.

MEN: Dordt 87 Jamestown 68 

Garrett Franken (Atlantic) scored 13 points with seven rebounds and four assists for Dordt (14-4). 

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.