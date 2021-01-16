(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Jamie Winkler, Julia Fleecs, Tina Lair-VanMeter and Nate Mohr all had strong games on Friday in college basketball action.
Bellevue Women (8-4, 4-1): Jamie Winkler (Louisville) had a big game with 20 points, two assists and two steals as Bellevue beat Presentation, 71-65. Miranda Hennings (Abraham Lincoln) played eight minutes off the bench in the victory.
North Dakota Women (0-10, 0-4): Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for North Dakota in a 64-60 loss to North Dakota State.
UTSA Women (2-8, 0-5): Karley Larson (Underwood) got the start for UTSA in a 69-51 loss to Louisiana Tech. Larson finished with a pair of rebounds and a steal in the defeat.
Waldorf Women (1-9, 2-2): Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard) finished with 12 points and four rebounds in an 81-49 loss to Valley City State.
Wayne State Men (3-2, 3-0): Nate Mohr (Glenwood) poured in 22 points with four assists and three rebounds in an 85-68 win over Minnesota State.