(KMAland) -- Another busy day for former KMAlanders in college basketball with strong games from Deitchler, Sudmann, White, Heits, Sager, Lair-VanMeter, Vasa, Franken, Hawkins & Mohr.
Bellevue Women (8-5): Jamie Winkler (Louisville) had five points, three assists and three steals, but Bellevue lost to Mayville State, 59-58. Miranda Hennings (Abraham Lincoln) played two minutes for the Bruins.
Briar Cliff Women (13-5): Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) scored a team-high 18 points with 16 rebounds and two assists for Briar Cliff in a 75-53 win over Midland. Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) pitched in 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
College of St. Mary Women (1-13): Bailey White (St. Albert) had 10 points, three assists and two rebounds for St. Mary in a 71-59 loss to Jamestown. Allisa Schubert (Thomas Jefferson) had three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 14 minutes of action.
Doane Women (4-14): Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, and Ashley Teten (Auburn) finished with four points, three steals and two boards in a 76-39 loss to Northwestern.
Graceland Women (4-10): Madi Sager (Stanberry) had 11 points with eight rebounds for Graceland in a 62-53 win over Culver-Stockton. Victoria Nauman (Mound City) added six points and three boards.
Grand View Women (13-3): Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) put in another eight points with two assists and two steals for Grand View in a 75-60 win over Missouri Valley.
Morningside Women (15-2): Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) scored nine points with seven rebound and three assists for Morningside in a 66-64 triumph over Concordia.
Nebraska-Kearney Women (10-0): Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) had three points and three rebounds for UNK in a 59-35 win over Northwest Missouri State.
North Dakota Women (0-11, 0-5): Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had four points and two rebounds for North Dakota in their 71-68 loss to North Dakota State.
Northwest Missouri State Women (4-7): Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had six points and three rebounds for the Bearcats in a 59-35 loss to UNK.
Northwestern Women (9-8): Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) had six points, three rebounds and three assists for Northwestern in a 76-39 victory over Doane.
Peru State Women (4-12): Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr) and Libby Baumert (Plattsmouth) had six points apiece while Maddy Duncan (Sidney) put in two for Peru State in an 89-47 loss to Clarke. Stewart and Duncan also had three rebounds, and Stewart finished with three steals.
UTSA Women (2-9, 0-6): Karley Larson (Underwood) was in for six minutes of action for UTSA in their 74-48 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Waldorf Women (1-10): Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard) had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Waldorf in their 47-43 loss to Dickinson State.
Briar Cliff Men (10-8): Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) had 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Briar Cliff in their 90-85 win over Midland.
Dordt Men (15-4): Garrett Franken (Atlantic) finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two assists for Dordt in a 94-79 win over Hastings.
Midland Men (4-11): Josh Lambert (Auburn) put in seven points with seven rebounds and two assists for Midland in a 90-85 loss to Briar Cliff.
Northwest Missouri State Men (8-1): Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) scored 25 points with five rebounds and a pair of steals in a 73-63 win over Nebraska-Kearney.
Wayne State Men (3-3, 3-1): Nate Mohr (Glenwood) had 14 points and two steals for Wayne State in an 80-77 loss to Minnesota State.