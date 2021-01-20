(KMAland) -- Check out big nights from former KMAlanders Brielle Baker, Madelyn Deitchler, Garrett Franken, Haylee Heits, Jayse Koehler, Sophia Peppers, Konnor Sudmann, Colby Thies, Quinten Vasa and Bailey White on Wednesday.
Briar Cliff Women (13-6): Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) had 22 points and nine rebounds for Briar Cliff in a 69-59 loss to Northwestern. Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) added 15 points and seven boards.
College of St. Mary Women (2-13): Bailey White (St. Albert) hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for College of St. Mary in an 81-44 win over Doane. Allisa Schubert (Thomas Jefferson) added nine points, four rebounds and three assists.
Doane Women (4-15): Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) had a team-high 12 points with five rebounds for Doane in an 81-44 loss to St. Mary. Ashley Teten (Auburn) added six points, four rebounds and two assists.
Grand View Women (13-4): Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) scored three points for Grand View in an 80-72 loss to William Penn.
Morningside Women (16-2): Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists for Morningside in an 82-73 win over Dordt.
Northwestern Women (10-8): Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) put in nine points with four blocks and two rebounds for Northwestern in a 69-59 win over Briar Cliff.
Southeast CC Women (1-0): Colby Thies (Sterling) had 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Southeast in a 70-55 win over SWCC. Jayse Koehler (Johnson-Brock) picked up 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Kilea Cooper (East Atchison) played four minutes in the game.
Southwestern CC Women (0-1): Brielle Baker (Creston) scored 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists in a season-opening 70-55 loss to Southeast Community College.
Briar Cliff Men (12-8): Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) had 11 points and eight rebounds for Briar Cliff in a 79-69 loss to Northwestern.
Dordt Men (15-5): Garrett Franken (Atlantic) had 16 points and three rebounds for Dordt in an 84-80 loss to Morningside.