(KMAland) -- Maddy Duncan, Sam Stewart Garrett Franken and Matt Dentlinger were among the former KMAlanders in college basketball action on Monday.
WOMEN: Midland 65 College of St. Mary 57
Allisa Schubert (Thomas Jefferson) had two points, an assist and a rebound in 11 minutes for College of St. Mary (1-8). Bailey White (St. Albert) also saw action for CSM.
WOMEN: Bellevue 57 Peru State 49
Jamie Winkler (Louisville) had five points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals for Bellevue (5-4). Miranda Hennings (Abraham Lincoln) added three points and two rebounds.
Maddy Duncan (Sidney) topped Peru State with a team-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr) added 14 points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench. Libby Baumert (Plattsmouth) had one rebound in nine minutes for the Bobcats.
MEN: Dordt 92 Dakota State 76
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) had 18 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in an all-around strong performance for Dordt (12-4).
MEN: Oklahoma Wesleyan 72 Evangel 67
Jacob Powelson (North Andrew) saw two minutes of action and had one assist for Evangel (7-6).
MEN: South Dakota State 93 Mount Marty 50
Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper Catholic) scored a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds and two blocks for South Dakota State (6-3).