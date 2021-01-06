(KMAland) -- Strong nights for former KMAlanders Konnor Sudmann, Madelyn Deitchler, Sophia Peppers and more here.
WOMEN: Briar Cliff 78 Hastings 70
Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and six assists, and Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) pitched in 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Briar Cliff (11-4).
WOMEN: Northwestern 88 Mount Marty 66
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) finished with five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Northwestern (6-8).
WOMEN: Dordt 83 College of St. Mary 59
Allisa Schubert (Thomas Jefferson) scored seven points and pitched in three assists for College of St. Mary (1-9). Bailey White (St. Albert) had two points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
WOMEN: Morningside 72 Doane 49
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for Morningside (12-2) in the win.
Ashley Teten (Auburn) scored seven points and picked eight rebounds for Doane (4-11).
WOMEN: Clarke 64 Grand View 62 — OT
Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) hit both of her shots and scored five points for Grand View (10-3).
WOMEN: Mount Mercy 73 Graceland 59
Victoria Nauman (Mound City) had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for Graceland (2-9) in the defeat. Madi Sager (Stanberry) added seven points and 10 rebounds.
MEN: Briar Cliff 104 Hastings 75
Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists for Briar Cliff (8-7). Jake Carley (St. Albert) had an assist in five minutes of play.