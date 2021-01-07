(KMAland) -- Maegan Holt and Josh Lambert both had strong games among former KMAlanders in college basketball action on Thursday.
WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 68 Lincoln 53
Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed three rebounds for UNK (7-0) in the win.
MEN: Washburn 84 Northwest Missouri State 82 — OT
Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) scored eight points and had three assists for Northwest (5-1) in the defeat.
MEN: Jamestown 49 Midland 47
Josh Lambert (Auburn) had 14 points and three rebounds for Midland (3-11) in the defeat.