Maegan Holt
Photo: UNK Athletics

(KMAland) -- Maegan Holt and Josh Lambert both had strong games among former KMAlanders in college basketball action on Thursday.

WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 68 Lincoln 53 

Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed three rebounds for UNK (7-0) in the win.

MEN: Washburn 84 Northwest Missouri State 82 — OT 

Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) scored eight points and had three assists for Northwest (5-1) in the defeat.

MEN: Jamestown 49 Midland 47 

Josh Lambert (Auburn) had 14 points and three rebounds for Midland (3-11) in the defeat.

