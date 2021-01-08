(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Tina Lair-VanMeter, Julia Fleecs and Troy Houghton had standout games in college basketball on Friday.
Check out other former KMAlanders in action below.
WOMEN: Mayville State 63 Waldorf 58
Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard) led Waldorf (0-8, 0-2) in the defeat with 20 points, five rebounds and two steals.
WOMEN: Bellevue 69 Dickinson State 58
Jamie Winkler (Louisville) scored five points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals for Bellevue (6-4, 2-1). Miranda Hennings (Abraham Lincoln) had a pair of rebounds in six minutes.
WOMEN: North Texas 85 UTSA 78
Karley Larson (Underwood) finished with two points, one rebound and one steal for UTSA (2-6, 0-3).
WOMEN: Oral Roberts 84 North Dakota 71
Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had another strong game for North Dakota (0-8, 0-2) with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two assists.
MEN: Wayne State 88 Concordia-St. Paul 76
Nate Mohr (Glenwood) finished with two points, four assists and two rebounds for Wayne State (1-2, 1-0) in the NSIC win.
MEN: Sioux Falls 68 Upper Iowa 55
Troy Houghton (Abraham Lincoln) had a game-high 19 points to lead Sioux Falls (3-0, 1-0) in another win.
MEN: South Dakota State 83 Western Illinois 77
Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper Catholic) finished with points, two rebounds and two blocks for South Dakota State (7-3, 1-0).