(KMAland) -- It was a busy Saturday for former KMAlanders in college basketball, including double digit games for Logan Hughes, Madelyn Deitchler, Konnor Sudmann, Sophia Peppers, Madi Sager, Tina Lair-VanMeter, Julia Fleecs, Ryan Hawkins, Troy Houghton, Nate Mohr, Josh Lambert and Garrett Franken.
WOMEN: Washburn 61 Missouri Western 49
Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) had 10 points and two rebounds in just 16 minutes for Missouri Western (2-6, 2-6).
WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 68 Central Missouri 56
Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) fought foul trouble and finished with five points in 18 minutes for UNK (8-0, 8-0), which won a battle of unbeaten.
WOMEN: Briar Cliff 64 Doane 60
Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) had a team-high 15 points with three assists and two steals for Briar Cliff (12-4). Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) pitched in 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Ashley Teten (Auburn) had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals for Doane (4-12). Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) pitched in five points and five rebounds.
WOMEN: Northwestern 109 College of St. Mary 46
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) scored nine points and added two rebounds and two steals for Northwestern (7-8).
Bailey White (St. Albert) had four points and two rebounds for College of St. Mary (1-10). Allisa Schubert (Thomas Jefferson) finished with one point and three rebounds.
WOMEN: Morningside 86 Hastings 50
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) had 12 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds for Morningside (13-2) in the rout.
WOMEN: Grand View 64 Culver-Stockton 58
Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) finished with two points, four rebounds and two assists for Grand View (11-3).
WOMEN: Graceland 57 Park 43
Madi Sager (Stanberry) led the Yellowjackets (3-9) with 14 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks while Victoria Nauman (Mound City) added five points, three rebounds and three steals.
WOMEN: Bellevue 73 Valley City State 54
Miranda Hennings (Abraham Lincoln) and Jamie Winkler (Louisville) had three points each for Bellevue (7-4).
WOMEN: Waldorf 73 Presentation 59
Tina Lair-VanMeter (Coon Rapids-Bayard) scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to go with four assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Waldorf (1-8).
WOMEN: North Texas 76 UTSA 52
Karley Larson (Underwood) finished with four points and two steals for UTSA (2-7, 0-4).
WOMEN: Oral Roberts 90 North Dakota 82
Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had another solid game with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks to lead North Dakota (0-9, 0-3).
MEN: Northwest Missouri State 92 Emporia State 71
Ryan Hawkins (Atlantic) had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northwest (6-1) in the win.
MEN: Sioux Falls 87 Upper Iowa 76
Troy Houghton (Abraham Lincoln) put in 17 points and grabbed three rebounds for Sioux Falls (4-0, 2-0).
MEN: Wayne State 82 Concordia-St. Paul 60
Nate Mohr (Glenwood) hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points for Wayne State (2-2) in their second straight win.
MEN: Briar Cliff 83 Doane 70
Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) had eight points and five rebounds for Briar Cliff (10-7) in their fifth straight win.
MEN: Midland 84 Dakota Wesleyan 75
Josh Lambert (Auburn) had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Midland (4-11).
MEN: Dordt 94 Mount Marty 83
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) had a huge game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for Dordt (13-4).
MEN: William Penn 90 Peru State 73
Tyler Witt (Sacred Heart) had four points, three blocks and two rebounds for Peru State (8-6) in the loss.
MEN: South Dakota State 92 Western Illinois 63
Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper Catholic) had nine points, four rebounds and two assists for South Dakota State (8-3, 2-0).