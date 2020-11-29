(KMAland) -- Sam Stewart, Libby Baumert and Madi Sager all scored in double figures for their respective basketball teams on Saturday.
Check out all the former KMAlanders in action below.
WOMEN: Baker 73 Peru State 61
Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr) put in 11 points and added two steals and two rebounds off the bench for Peru State while Libby Baumert (Plattsmouth) had 10 points and seven boards. Maddy Duncan (Sidney) had nine points and a steal for the Bobcats, and McKenzie Witt (Sacred Heart) finished with two rebounds and an assist.
WOMEN: William Penn 87 Graceland 74
Madi Sager (Stanberry) topped Graceland with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two assists while Victoria Nauman (Mound City) added eight points, five assists and two boards.
WOMEN: Hastings 71 College of St. Mary 62
Allisa Schubert (Thomas Jefferson), Bailey White (St. Albert) and Macey Ullsperger-Allgood (Lourdes Central Catholic) played minutes off the bench for Hastings. Schubert had one rebound in four minutes while White played over three minutes in the loss. Ullsperger-Allgood also played over three minutes.
WOMEN: Clarke 76 Grand View 52
Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) played three minutes off the bench for Grand View in the loss.
MEN: Peru State 86 Culver-Stockton 76
Tyler Witt (Sacred Heart) had two points, two rebounds and an assist for Peru State in the victory.
MEN: Northwestern 103 Presentation 52
Austin Alexander (Atlantic) had a rebound and a steal in five minutes of game action for Northwestern in the rout.