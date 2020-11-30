(KMAland) -- Karley Larson and UTSA were in action on Monday evening.
WOMEN: UT Rio Grande Valley 60 UTSA 50
Karley Larson (Underwood) played 34 minutes and finished with two points, four assists and three rebounds for UTSA.
