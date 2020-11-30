Karley Larson
Photo: UTSA Athletics

(KMAland) -- Karley Larson and UTSA were in action on Monday evening.

WOMEN: UT Rio Grande Valley 60 UTSA 50 

Karley Larson (Underwood) played 34 minutes and finished with two points, four assists and three rebounds for UTSA.

