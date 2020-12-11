(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Matt Dentlinger, Maegan Holt, Mallory McConkey, Victoria Nauman, Natalie Rigatuso and Madi Sager were in action on Thursday evening.
WOMEN: Drake 82 Northwest Missouri State 30 (Exhibition)
Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had four points and three rebounds for Northwest.
WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 53 Newman 47
Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds and had two assists for UNK (3-0, 3-0).
WOMEN: Grand View 76 Graceland 47
Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) hit both of her 3-point shots to score six points for Grand View (10-2) in the win.
Madilyn Sager (Stanberry) had 14 points and nine rebounds for Graceland (1-6). Victoria Nauman (Mound City) pitched in five points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
MEN: South Dakota State 77 North Dakota State 75
Matt Dentligner (Kuemper Catholic) had eight points and three blocks for the Jackrabbits (4-2).