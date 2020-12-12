Matt Dentlinger South Dakota State
Photo: South Dakota State Athletics

(KMAland) -- Kuemper alum Matt Dentlinger dropped 21 points on Friday.

MEN: South Dakota State 74 North Dakota 62 

Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper Catholic) had a big game with a game-high 21 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

