(KMAland) -- Mallory McConkey, Logan Hughes, Madelyn Deitchler, Victoria Nauman, Madi Sager, Emilee Danner, Haylee Heits, Sophia Peppers, Maddy Duncan, Sam Stewart, Quinten Vasa and Garrett Franken all scored in double figures on Saturday.
Check out a full rundown of former area athletes in college basketball action on Saturday below.
WOMEN: Northwest Missouri State 51 Missouri Western 50
Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) topped Northwest (3-2) with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Logan Hughes (Shenandoah) had 10 points and four rebounds for Missouri Western (2-3) in the defeat.
WOMEN: Nebraska-Kearney 63 Central Oklahoma 43
Maegan Holt (Lewis Central) had eight points for UNK (4-0) in another victory.
WOMEN: Midland 63 Briar Cliff 54
Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) topped Briar Cliff with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) pitched in eight points and eight boards of her own.
WOMEN: Graceland 67 Mount Mercy 61
Victoria Nauman (Mound City) had 22 points, nine steals, seven assists and four rebounds for Graceland (2-6, 1-5). Madi Sager (Stanberry) added 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
WOMEN: Northwestern 101 Doane 62
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) had a big night off the bench for Northwestern with 15 points, five rebounds, five blocks and two assists.
Haylee Heits (Sacred Heart) had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists for Doane in the defeat. Ashley Teten (Auburn) added five points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
WOMEN: Morningside 86 Concordia 67
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) led Morningside and all scorers with 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
WOMEN: Clarke 74 Peru State 57
Maddy Duncan (Sidney) had a team-high 15 points with seven rebounds while Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr) added 10 points. McKenzie Witt (Sacred Heart) had five points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats, and Libby Baumert (Plattsmouth) scored three points.
MEN: Briar Cliff 88 Midland 83
Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) led Briar Cliff with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Josh Lambert (Auburn) had nine points and two rebounds for Midland.
MEN: Dordt 106 Hastings 72
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) had a solid night for Dordt with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Shane Chamberlain (Harlan) scored six points and grabbed three rebounds for Hastings.
MEN: Northwestern 98 Doane 84
Austin Alexander (Atlantic) scored one point in one minute off the bench for Northwestern.
MEN: Clarke 77 Peru State 73
Tyler Witt (Sacred Heart) didn’t score but grabbed one rebound for Peru State in the loss.
MEN: South Dakota 91 South Dakota State 78
Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper Catholic) scored two points with three rebounds and two blocks for South Dakota State.