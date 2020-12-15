(KMAland) -- Konnor Sudmann, Sam Stewart, Maddy Duncan, Quinten Vasa and Josh Lambert were all former KMAlanders that scored in double digits on Tuesday in college basketball action.
WOMEN: Jamestown 78 Briar Cliff 62
Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) had 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for Briar Cliff (8-3, 6-3) in the defeat. Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) added eight points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
WOMEN: Peru State 72 Graceland 62
Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr) had a double-double for Peru State (4-9, 2-7) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while Maddy Duncan (Sidney) posted 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
McKenzie Witt (Sacred Heart) and Libby Baumert (Plattsmouth) added three points each. Witt also had five rebounds and four assists, and Baumer finished with three rebounds.
Victoria Nauman (Mound City) scored seven points and had five rebounds and four assists for Graceland (2-7, 1-6) in the loss. Madi Sager (Stanberry) added four points and eight rebounds.
WOMEN: UTSA 73 Northwestern State 55
Karley Larson (Underwood) played 17 minutes and had two assists and one rebound for UTSA (2-2).
MEN: Jamestown 74 Briar Cliff 57
Quinten Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic) finished with 11 points and two rebounds for Briar Cliff (5-7, 3-5) in the defeat. Jake Carley (St. Albert) also played six minutes and finished with one rebound and one steal.
MEN: Concordia 95 Midland 81
Josh Lambert (Auburn) had a big night for Midland with 16 points and three rebounds.
MEN: Peru State 84 Graceland 63
Tyler Witt (Sacred Heart) had six points on a 3-for-3 shooting night from the field for Peru State (6-5, 4-4).