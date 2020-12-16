(KMAland) -- Julia Fleecs and Garrett Franken both had big scoring nights for their respective teams on Wednesday among former KMAlanders in college basketball action.
WOMEN: Northwestern 76 Dordt 69
Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) had seven points with two assists and two blocks for Northwestern (5-6, 5-3) in their fifth straight win.
WOMEN: Morningside 78 Dakota Wesleyan 53
Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) scored 10 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, passed out six assists and had two each of blocks and steals for Morningside (8-2, 6-1).
WOMEN: North Dakota State 74 North Dakota 67 — OT
Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks to lead North Dakota (0-5, 0-1).
MEN: Dordt 94 Northwestern 89
Garrett Franken (Atlantic) dropped in 23 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Dordt (9-4, 5-4) in the victory.